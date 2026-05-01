Is Israel Driving Antisemitism in the UK?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript72Is Israel Driving Antisemitism in the UK? A recording from Nick Cohen and Ben Cohen's live videoNick Cohen and Ben CohenMay 01, 202672ShareTranscriptGet more from Nick Cohen in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksWriting from LondonSubscribeAuthorsNick CohenBen CohenRecent PostsLive with Nick Cohen!: Is Keir Starmer Finished After Epstein Revelation?!Feb 13 • Nick Cohen and Ben CohenDroning out Trump & PutinJun 9, 2025 • Nick CohenThe misogyny industryJun 2, 2025 • Nick CohenThe Stagnation nationMay 26, 2025 • Nick CohenFascist Russia & its religion of warMay 19, 2025 • Nick CohenThe Tories are a lost tribeMay 12, 2025 • Nick CohenReform's remorseless riseMay 5, 2025 • Nick Cohen