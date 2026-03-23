Good morning.

The overnight news is that Trump and Netanyahu do not have any obvious ways out of the Iran crisis. Trump might declare victory and chicken out – indeed, according to the cliché, “Trump always chickens out.” But chickening out would leave the regime in place ready and willing to terrorise its neighbours and control the oil market.

Yet he will not fight for regime change either, as regime change would require a ground invasion – and Trump dare not risk that.

Meanwhile the casualties and risks of global recession, hunger and market crashes grow.

As he writhes in a trap of his own making, I interviewed Claire Berlinski, foreign correspondent, novelist and the editor of The Cosmopolitan Globalist.

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Unlike so many on the liberal-left, who have not faced up to the savagery of the Iranian theocracy, Claire listens to Iranian opposition leaders.

But as she explains in scathing detail Trump’s war against that same theocracy has the potential to become “catastrophe of the highest order”

Claire has written at length about Trump’s mental state and obvious decline, and uses it to explain his disastrous decision making.

After he disgraced himself in January by demeaning the sacrifice of British, Canadian and European troops, I picked up Claire’s theme and looked at the case that a form of dementia was removing what few inhibitions he possessed,

For my pains, I received abuse from medical professionals. On no account should I discuss the mental condition of a man I had never examined, they cried. It was an outrageous way to behave.

I suppose that, if I were a doctor, they could haul me up in front of an ethics tribunal. But I am not a doctor I am a journalist, and am therefore free to write as I please.

I think the evidence is frighteningly plausible. See if you agree. (Paywall but with free trial).

Donald Trump: Dementia and disorder

Donald Trump insults the memory of the 1,061 British, Canadian and European soldiers who died in America’s failed war in Afghanistan. So egregious were his lies, he portrayed them as cowards who ducked the hard fighting.