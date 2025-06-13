For the past two years, I have been recording The Lowdown podcasts with the help of producer Andy Hosken. We’ve now gathered them together as an archive on the Writing from London site. Together they form a (very) rough first draft of history.

You can listen to me talking to:

Anne Applebaum on the new age of authoritarianism

James Bloodworth on incels and the misogyny industry

Naomi Smith on whether anyone can stop Farage

Ian Garner on Russian fascism and why Trump appeases it

...and much more.

My podcasts are for everyone to listen to. With Trump and Putin tearing our world apart, free debate matters. But I still need to make a living, and I can carry on writing because of the generous support of subscribers.

The deal is that you receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. Annual subscriptions work out at just £1.15 ($1.45) a week – and even the worst cafés in the world charge more than that for a cup of coffee!

