People are actually watching this

Padraig Reidy has written a terrific piece on the cult of Christopher Hitchens, which is showing disturbing elements of religious veneration.

Indeed it has come to this: the devotees of the old atheist are turning him into a god.

The New Statesman tried to run a gossip column called “The Hitch”. As Padraig says it carried the insufferably twee strapline, “Spreading mischief and innuendo wherever he goes”, as if Christopher was a sniggering pixie rather than a man of letters. (His appalled family withdrew their consent for the Statesman to use his name and image, and the column died a deserved death.)

Online there is a Hitchens Resurrected site on YouTube. (Click on the link, I swear I am not making this up.) The Hitch fakers produce hundreds of videos of a virtual Hitchens opining on today’s news.

The “what would Hitchens do” content is an exercise in absurd wishful thinking, as Padraig points out.

“Among the titles are ‘Christopher Hitchens SKEWERS JK Rowling on Trans Rights’ (one can, if one squints, imagine him taking a position that whether someone wanted to be a man or a woman was their own damn business; but only if one squints) and ‘The Best Arguments for Abortion’ [even though] Hitchens was - notoriously among liberal and leftwing friends - squeamish about abortion to the point where his closer intellectual identification was with the “pro-life” side of the argument).”

These fantasies also miss the point that Douglas Murray and other radical right anti-Muslim writers can claim a part of Hitchens legacy. I once interviewed a wholly secular and socialist British south Asian who loved Hitchens when he was young but became appalled by his lack of concern about inciting racism in his old age. She had a point.

Reidy is very good on the need to let writers rest in peace, and not rob their graves and pretend that it is possible to know how they would react to today’s crises.

In 2022, however, I thought it worthwhile to try a different tactic. I wanted to look at how the woke movement had destroyed the world of the 1990s, which was the world of Christopher Hitchens, Salman Rushdie, me and virtually everyone I knew. By 2020 its concerns for free speech had been made to sound like arguments from another age.

And although some of us tried to warn them, Trump and the radical right took full advantage of the “left” attack on liberalism and proceeded to unleash a cancel culture of their own.

It did not feel like grave robbing to point out that authoritarianism was everywhere triumphing. (You can read it below. It’s for paying subscribers but there’s a free trial)

For all Reidy’s strictures, one point I can predict with certainty is that Christopher would have committed himself absolutely to the defence of Ukraine from Russian imperialism.

Unforgivably the mainstream media have grown bored with the Russian invasion, even though the course of the war will determine the fate of Europe.

Michael Andersen is not so callous or trivial. He has written an extraordinary piece of reportage about life for Ukrainians under Russian attack in Kherson. You can read him here.

One story broke my heart. Andersen tells the story of a man he calls Oleksandr (he doesn’t use real names in case the Russians are reading.)

More than three years ago, as soon as Kherson was invaded by the Russians, [Oleksandr] sent his wife and daughter out of the country, and he has not seen them since. He himself was imprisoned and tortured by the Russians for months. He thinks it was because he was a teacher of Ukrainian language and culture. Then, one day, with no explanation, he was suddenly let go. “I hope that I will meet my wife and daughter again one day, but I have changed into a different person, so I don’t know whether it is a good idea,” he tells me. He speaks slowly, as if he is writing or spelling out each word. “To be honest, I am no longer a normal person, but somebody has to do these jobs, so the country will survive.” “They say that there now exist rehabilitation centres for people like me, where they can tear me apart mentally and put me together again. I hope so. A friend of mine went for some months, then he came back and said that he had been helped. Then he killed himself after another bomb attack.” I will not lie. As Oleksandr talks, as I hear the hopelessness in his tone, a good man who used to be so lively, so engaging, I am sitting with tears in my eyes, thinking about the nightmare that Ukrainians will be living through even long, long after this fcuking war is over.

When the fucking war is over, historians will pick over how thugs and fools found ways to avoid the simple and undeniable truths about Russian aggression, and Putin’s desire to rebuild the Soviet empire.

The far left and the far right agreed that the expansion of Nato caused the war. Trump wants us to think that Biden caused the war and that Putin is a reasonable fellow open to a deal.

Here from the archives is my account of the equally dangerous delusions of respectable European liberals, who fooled themselves into believing that we were living in 1914, and it is too dangerous to defend Ukraine..

Piece is behind the paywall again. But an annual subscription works out at £1.15 ($1.40) a week.

I will be back at my desk soon.

Many thanks for reading,

Nick