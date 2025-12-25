Give a gift subscription

On Christmas Eve I wrote that I would fill the holiday season with long and I hoped sensitive reads on culture, literature and other uplifting subjects – unless I was rudely interrupted by Trump and Putin.

The thugs of the Trump administration duly interrupted, ruining my Christmas.

Of course they did.

The bastards.

Yesterday they announced personal sanctions on campaigners against online incitements to violence and racism.

Thierry Breton, the former tech regulator at the European Commission, who drew up the regulation of social media, was the most prominent target. His regulators had fined Elon Musk for exposing X (Twitter) users to “scams” and “impersonation frauds.”

And so America punished him by denying him visas and banning him from the United States.

But it did not stop there. The petty obsessiveness of the Trump administration was on full display. Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, whom naïve Americans once considered a decent conservative, continued his abasement before the MAGA cult by including an old friend and contact of mine, Imran Ahmed, on his sanctions list.

It was a sinister decision that spoke volumes.

Imran is not a powerful politician or regulator. His crime, and the crime of his colleagues at the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), was simply to monitor tech companies – not to punish tech companies, notice, but to expose the disinformation they facilitate.

Now he will have to leave Washington, like a political exile, and return to the UK.

Imran’s case illustrates better than any I know how we are moving into a world where plutocratic and political power are merging.

Media owners like Musk facilitate propaganda that suits right-wing and – let’s face it – extreme right-wing politicians. They then use the power of the state to punish anyone who threatens the tech plutocrats’ business interests by holding them to account for frauds, child pornography, and incitements to violence.

As Macron said, the travel ban was “intimidation and coercion aimed at undermining European digital sovereignty”. The US was telling foreign governments that they could not regulate businesses operating in their territories

In the case of my old friend, it is doing more than that. It is showing that the mere act of criticism is enough to provoke attack.

Admittedly, Imran was very good at criticising the tech plutocrats abuse of power – which is why they so loathed him.

When Elon Musk bought Twitter (X), he welcomed back far-right wingers, the previous owners had barred.

Musk tweeted that Twitter’s new policy would be “freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach” and that hate tweets would be “max deboosted & demonetized”.

Nothing of the sort happened. Ahmed and his colleagues showed that Musk’s new policy had led to an explosion of homophobia, sexism, antisemitism, and anti-black racism.

Advertisers pulled away. Faced with the loss of revenue, Musk, the supposed champion of free speech, sued the CCDH claiming “tens of millions of dollars” in lost advertising revenue.

US journalists clumsily call suits like Musk’s “SLAPP actions” – strategic lawsuits against public participation.

“Lawfare” is a better term or “vexatious litigation.”