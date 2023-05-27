In the Commons on 23 May the Government slipped out that it wanted to boost its slim chances of holding on to power by suppressing the vote.

Share

The local elections earlier this month were the first in English history where the voters had to produce photographic ID. Every authority on elections could see that this was a ruse to stop poorer voters turning out. They knew that impersonating voters is a crime that hardly ever happens.

The general election in 2019 saw millions of votes cast, but just one police caution for using someone else’s vote.

It’s a terrible way to rig an election, if you think about it. Even in a marginal constituency, a corrupt actor would need to recruit hundreds, maybe thousands, of impersonators to be sure of affecting the outcome. The public would soon learn about the plot. Voters would protest that someone had stolen their identity and denied them the franchise.

By far the most effective way to right the vote is for politicians to bribe reluctant voters to back them. In 2015, Lutfur Rahman, the corrupt mayor of Tower Hamlets, was found guilty in the biggest electoral fraud trial in modern British history. The fraud consisted of bribing Bengali media organisations, that were “totally ineligible” for public money, to broadcast Rahman propaganda, not in arranging for body doubles to flood polling stations.

Earlier this month legitimate voters were turned away and countless others did not bother to vote because they did not have a driving licence or passport. (In total about two million have neither.) If the government was prepared to issue identity cards to everyone in the country, there would be no problem. But it isn’t because it sees no electoral advantage in doing so.

The government is pressing on. Dehenna Davison, the Minister for Levelling Up, told the Commons

To further strengthen the security of the ballot, an identity check will be introduced for all applications for an absent vote. This change will apply to applications made on paper and online and bring the absent vote application process in line with the Individual Electoral Registration ‘Register to Vote’ process. This change accompanies a new requirement to reapply for a postal vote at least every three years, replacing the current five-year signature and date of birth refresh. Transitional processes will be in place for electors with existing postal or proxy vote arrangements.

I could go on about how this is a desperate attempt by a doomed regime to save itself. But there is an aspect to the vote-stealing panic hardly anyone discusses. Whenever I talk to Conservatives they are convinced that Asian politicians in particular are engaged in electoral fraud. The fact that the Rahman case was about bribery doesn’t concern them. They believe that fakes are stealing elections.

Anecdote isn’t data, of course. But my guess is that Conservative politicians know that they are securing a double win. They are stopping poor people, who are unlikely to vote Conservative, voting and pandering to their core supporters’ prejudices.

In 1958 Nikita Khrushchev explained to Richard Nixon that politics was not always about addressing real problems. You had to address fantasies if you wanted to hold onto power.

“If the people believe there’s an imaginary river out there,” the Soviet leader said, “you don’t tell them there’s no river there. You build an imaginary bridge over the imaginary river.”

The Sunak government is quashing an imaginary fear with an all-too real threat to the franchise.

You may also want to read