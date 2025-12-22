I was delighted to be joined for the Christmas edition of the Lowdown by the Rev Richard Coles. Older readers will remember Richard playing sax for Bronski Beat and keyboards for the Communards. Somewhat unusually for a rock star, he then studied for a BA in theology.

After renouncing Catholicism, he was ordained into the Church of England and became one of the most high-profile Anglicans of our time. He helped inspire the sitcom Rev, and was all over the BBC. His wit and charm are underpinned by serious concerns about the future of the Anglican faith and indeed of the UK.

Richard does not believe in co-opting faith for political ends, whether by the left or, as is more likely today, the far right.

“Christ was not of this world. If you go into Christianity thinking it’s going to provide you with a convenient endorsement of what you already believe, you’re probably not doing it fully.”

Today we have the thug and Elon Musk protégé Tommy Robinson bringing Christian identity politics to the UK. Paul Marshall, the owner of GB News and the Spectator, and other UK evangelicals are drawing inspiration from their counterparts in the US, who have so thoroughly prostrated themselves before the money changers in the White House.

Richard is alarmed and astonished by the migration of mainstream conservatism into bawling reaction. Not least because he is gay and is on the front line now.

“You see so many figures like Steve Bannon on the right, who cast themselves in a slightly faux heroic way as the leaders of the faithful who will take the chosen few through a corrupt world into the promised land. “They remind me of Wotan in the Ring Cycle piling faggots around Valhalla because all they want to do is burn everything down.”

Incredibly to those of us who thought the issue finished, there is an attack on gay rights across the world. Partly the excesses of the LGBTQ+ movement have provoked a backlash. If you say that only bigots believe that men shouldn’t play women’s sports, then millions will say “OK, then, I’m a bigot.”

But, let’s face it, the main reason for prejudice is that it is pushed by religious ultras and their partners in power.

Below is a long read on the anti-gay backlash, and then a piece on the conservative American Christian Rod Dreher who was shocked – SHOCKED! – to find that his homophobia led him into the company of neo-Nazis, and finally an essay on how Putin exploits homophobia as a weapon against the West.

