A Wide-eyed incredulity at working-class support for conservatism has gripped the political left for as long as there has been a political left. From Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, via Antonio Gramsci and Lenin, to today’s denouncers of Fox News and the Tory press, the far left, and often the centre left as well, has believed that conservatives have a near supernatural power to brainwash the masses into voting against their real interests.

Liberals have paid less attention to an equally perplexing question: why do wealthy people vote against their real interests and refuse to endorse conservatism? In materialist terms their politics make no sense. How can they simultaneously benefit from and denounce a system that gives them and their children such abundant privileges?

The right, of course, cannot stay off the subject. Across cultures it knows how to mock the Champagne socialists, the limousine liberals, the salonkommunists, the liberal elite, and La Gauche caviar.

And, let us be fair, the gap between the upper-middle class left’s words and deeds is often wide enough for an army of satirists to march through.

The mockery is occasionally gentle but usually​ ​delivered with real venom​ which reveals a deep loathing​. Polly Toynbee has heard it all. Most wealthy people will not accept that their most significant achievement was to be born to the right parents, she writes. They are “certain that merit has propelled them to the top and just as certain their children will merit their inheritances”. They turn on class traitors who recognise the injustice of the society that created them.

In feudalism, inequality was justified by the principles of aristocracy; in capitalism, by the myth of meritocracy.

At one level Toynbee’s An Uneasy Inheritance: My Family and Other Radicals is the culmination of a journalistic career that focused on the injuries of class.

She does not just collect statistics, but goes undercover to share the experiences of the working poor and report on how hard it is to live on wages and benefits that, for all the talk of scroungers having it easy, have fallen in real terms since the 1980s.

In a scene a novelist would kill for, Toynbee describes what happened when she took a job as a porter in a London hospital.

I knew a number of the consultants here quite well. I had interviewed them often during my time as BBC social affairs editor. I knew one who had treated both my daughter and myself. But porters with their wheelchairs and walkie-talkies are invisible, not people but mere functions. Even if I smiled at them no one I knew ever recognized me, because I had become a nonperson. That was something I experienced over and over in these jobs. Once you cross the threshold from middle class work to manual drudge, you pass through a green baize door of the mind into a nether world of unimportant, uninteresting non-personhood.

The dominant faction among progressives is as in need of Toynbee’s lectures as the rich right. There is a “dangerous tendency” on today’s left, she writes, to replace class with other identities – ethnicity in all its variations, gender, transgender, sexual orientation or religion. “But class still stands out as the overarching determinant of most lives, an identity everyone is born with, and too few escape.”

No one should dispute that it is a change to the established system to replace upper-middle-class, privately educated men with upper-middle-class, privately educated women, and upper-middle-class, privately educated white people with upper-middle-class, privately educated people of colour. But it is a change that leaves an unequal society intact, and may even strengthen it by covering its inequalities with a shimmering, progressive sheen.

Toynbee is scathing about the lies the comfortable tell themselves. Along with her husband and collaborator, David Walker, she convened a focus group of extravagantly rewarded City lawyers. They did not realise how rich they were, thinking themselves closer to the middle-class than the plutocracy (they were all, in fact, in the top 0.1 per cent of earners and some in the top 0.01 per cent). When their good fortune was explained to them they put their success down to hard work, as if a single mother juggling two or three jobs ​was idle​.

They are not alone in that. Class, when it is discussed in the UK, too often consists of prolier-than-thou poses. “An astonishing 47 per cent of all those in professional and managerial jobs actually call themselves working class,” Toynbee reports. “Even a full quarter of those who have middle​-​class parents still claim working class authenticity by reaching back to grandparents and even to great-grandparents.”

Desperate to prove that they are strivers who have succeeded on merit alone, too many among them damn the needy as lazy and undeserving, as their predecessors have done since the institution of the Elizabethan poor laws.

If Toynbee had left it there, she would have produced a good book; a necessary book even, as thinking about class is out of fashion on Left and Right.

An Uneasy Inheritance is an exceptional book because Toynbee goes on to discusses the contradictions of her own class of bourgeois radicals with an honesty few writers have matched since George Orwell.

To put it mildly, she has ​plenty of ​material to work on. By the standards of most people in this country, let alone in the rest of the world, she is rich. As for her connections, I can only say that I have read her newspaper columns since I was a teenager but did not begin to grasp the depth of her roots in the English liberal tradition.

Take a deep breath, grab the Dictionary of National Biography, and begin. Her father Philip Toynbee, was a communist, and for a while in the 1950s one of the great voices in English left-wing journalism. Naturally, Conservatives hated him, and the feeling was reciprocated. Her grandfather Arnold Toynbee was a global figure in the early 20th century. His studies of the rise and fall of civilisations earned him the enmity of Conservatives because he predicted the British Empire’s fall, but won him admirers in the rising powers of North America and Asia. Her great-grandfather, Gilbert Murray, was Professor of Greek at Oxford, and such an energetic campaigner for the liberal causes of the late 19th and early 20th centuries George Bernard Shaw satirised his high-mindedness in ​​Major Barbara.

Toynbee Hall in London’s East End was raised in honour of a second Arnold Toynbee, uncle of the historian, who campaigned to improve the lives of 19th century slum dwellers. You could write a history of English radicalism without leaving Toynbee Hall’s Tudor-Gothic walls. Supporters of refugees, the General Strikers, the welfare state, decolinization, and of any and every other radical cause, gathered there.

Meanwhile a connoisseur’s collection of English intellectuals flourished in the Toynbee family. My favourites are a pair of spinster great-aunts, who lived in Park Town, Oxford, where the young Toynbee saw “an airing cupboard with seven shelves for seven cats, the top one reserved for fleecy white Minerva who sits on Great-Aunt Jocelyn’s shoulder and they purr together in unison, the whiskers of the cat entwined with the thick crop of whiskers on her own chin."

At one point Toynbee recalls Bertrand Russell telling her that he was connected to her via “my great-grandmother’s cousin” and was therefore “her ancestor”. And, you think, but of course he was, Polly, before wondering why the rationalist Russell had such an obsessive interest in the trailing branches of his family tree

Toynbee never takes the easy way out from the dilemmas her class position raises. She could say that Conservative attacks on the liberal elite are in bad faith: they do not accept arguments for the redistribution of wealth from working-class trade unionists, after all. They do not nod and say “thank-you that is a great point, I wish we had thought of that before”. They accuse them of promoting “the politics of envy”.

Equally, Toynbee could say​ ​that what matters is where you are going not where you come from​, an argument she has heard many times.​

I have always believed ​ it​. But Toynbee looks round her Guardian workplace and finds that the mother of the person sitting next to her went to the same private school as she did. She carries on obeying the useful modern instruction to check your privilege and discovers that everywhere at the top of journalism, medicine and the law there are vastly disproportionate numbers of “silver-spooners,” as she nicely calls them, educated at private school and Oxbridge. She plausibly predicts that their dominance will grow. As competition gets harsher the proportion of good jobs going to “the sharpest elbowed, the most intensely tutored, crammed and bred for success may well increase”.

If “where you are going” ends up as the same place as where you came from then perhaps it is time to change direction.

Rather than take the easy way out, Toynbee accepts that “to live on the left side is to live with inevitable hypocrisy and painful self-awareness” and examines her own life and the lives of her ancestors.

She does not pretend that left-wing activism produces happiness for anyone except the most shallow social media poseurs.

“I hunt back through my family’s life and times, from liberal grandees to earnest academics, from passionate communists to my own duller social democratic endeavours, looking back at the liberal/left life of the last 150 years my family has faced a long chain of inherited disappointments. To be sure there has been progress, but the steady two steps forward, one step back has often felt like two steps back.”

Every generation of the Toynbee family has believed that the young will take over ​and ​will usher in a new age.

And yet as the decades and indeed centuries pass a “few selfish and reactionary people still seem to keep a remarkable grip on the reins of power and, worse, a grip on public sentiment, with an entitlement to rule that leaves the left forever insurgent." (That illusion is with us still as we wait for the millennials to bring, well, what?)

There is solid academic evidence based on 50-years of research to back her up. Conservatives are happier than liberals. They are more likely to be married and religious: which both increase your chances of ​contentment​. Conservatives are also more likely to accept the world as it is, and believe they deserve their place in it – so happiness is accompanied by smugness.

Not all the misery she recounts is produced by the failure of idealistic hopes. Even by the exacting standards of the English upper-middle class, liberal parents could make the lives of Toynbee children ​wretched​. Gilbert Murray married Lady Mary Henrietta Howard. They gave away a small fortune and renounced the chance to inherit Castle Howard, which has provided a lavish backdrop to aristocratic dramas from Brideshead Revisited in the 1980s to Bridgerton today. In that sense they were indeed righteous. Yet their children went off the rails. The “overwhelming and crushing moralism” of their parents was too much to bear, Toynbee concludes. Polly’s father Philip almost certainly took to drink because of an appalling mother who treated him with contempt, and could not even bring herself to see her granddaughter.

Polly Toynbee’s own childhood included the usual sorrows. From Shelley, horribly bullied at Eton, onwards, the brutality of upper-class English schools inspired a section of the upper-class English to revolt. Toynbee seems to have gone to a typically sadistic boarding school policed by “ferocious matrons” and PE teachers who condoned the bullying of girls who weren’t good at sport.

She thus writes with a keen awareness of privilege and the knowledge that privilege offers good odds but no guarantees. The awareness of privilege wins out, and unlike so many contemporary writers, she treats self-pity with disdain.

For those who know Toynbee only as a journalist this book is a revelation. In one of her best passages she describes how her childhood friendship ended with Maureen, a working-class girl, who lived in her Suffolk village. They found a cart and took it in turns to pull each other along with a rope harness.

It was my turn, I was in the box and Maureen was yoked in as my horse, she heaving me along making neighing and whinnying noises while I whooped and thrashed the air with my stick. Suddenly, there came a loud yell, a bark of command. ‘Maureen! Get right back in the house, now! Right now!’ Her mother was standing in the doorway with the baby in her arms. ‘You, who do you think you are, your ladyship, getting my girl to pull you around! What makes you think she should pull you, eh? Off you go home and don’t you ever, never come back round here again!’

For all her misapprehensions, the mother knew that Maureen would never have the turns Polly would enjoy.

Toynbee does not offer a self-help guide. If you are lucky enough to live in the rich world, and espouse left-wing values, you are always open to the charge of hypocrisy if you fail to give away your worldly goods.

Nevertheless, she offers two consolations. The first is familiar. In the long-view of history, virtually every cause her great-grandfather Gilbert Murray supported triumphed: the end of empire, the abolition of the death penalty and the establishment of the welfare state.

But in the long run we’re all dead, as J. M. Keynes, about the only 20th century liberal grandee Polly Toynbee is not related to, said. In the short term, she recommends a simple policy that too few left intellectuals understand: just do whatever it takes to keep the Conservatives out of power; just give opposition politicians the leeway to make the necessary compromises, however odious you may find them.

Toynbee’s concern for class suffering makes her appreciate Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s government, when so many of her contemporaries, myself included, thoughtlessly denounced it. It lifted millions out of poverty. The Conservatives took over and pushed them back into it again.​ The lesson ought to be obvious.​ The only way to end or at least contain liberal guilt is to build a more equal society, where there is a damn sight less to feel guilty about.

Conservative once patronised bourgeois liberals by saying that they were fools as well as hypocrites. One day they would be “mugged by reality” and realise that the right was right all along.

The British have been mugged by the reality of a Con​​servative government for 13 years (and counting). It has given us such a beating you wonder how we will get on our feet again. Polly Toynbee, like generations of Toynbees before her, knows that, whatever your class and whatever school you went to, the first step is to get them out and keep them out.

