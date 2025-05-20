Writing from London

Kaveh Moussavi
11h

Nick, thank you. All is not lost - yet. I attended a seminar a few days ago at which some very serious people considered Putin to be “dead man walking”. I got the distinct impression that they have the persuasive clout to reach into the corridors of power in the EU and Whitehall. Came out much more optimistic

Andrew Moor
11h

Nick, as so often, you are waking us up. It would so great if Europe could unite in defence of Ukraine. If Russia is allowed to win it is the end of any standards anywhere. Do you feel the same about Israel's current war. Should we take a stand against this evolving bloodbath and support a two state solution? Or, are there no parallels?

