It will be all about him. It always is. In a few weeks, maybe a month, Donald Trump will announce that he tried to bring peace to Ukraine. Oh, how he tried! No one could have tried harder for peace than he did in the whole history of peacemaking. He was the best peacemaker – ever.

And if he could not bring peace, no one could.

It’s hopeless, and so the US must walk away.

Trump won’t tell the truth – nothing new there, I hear you cry. But in a few weeks’ time, I suspect that his denial of the realities of the Ukrainian conflict will be up there with his denial of the realities of the 2020 US presidential election.

Trump won’t say that Vladimir Putin rejected every attempt to negotiate a ceasefire. He won’t say a bad word about Russia, let alone punish it by increasing US sanctions or directing more military aid to Ukraine.

On the contrary, Trump will punish Ukraine.

You could almost smell betrayal coming in Trump’s briefing to the US press on Monday. He wasn’t giving up on peace talks yet, he said. There were “big egos involved, but I think something’s going to happen,” Trump said. “And if it doesn’t — we’re just going to have to back away and keep going.”

At no point did he blame Putin, even though at every step along the way of Trump’s Potemkin peace process it has been Putin’s “big ego” that has been in the way.

So desperate is Ukraine for US aid, that Zelensky defers to Trump’s wishes, however disgracefully the US president and his sinister sidekick insult him.

By contrast, Putin has humiliated Trump. He has made him look like a pompous puffed-up, loudmouthed know-nothing.

And Trump has just sucked it up. When Bruce Springsteen and Beyoncé criticise him, Trump goes wild and demands that US law enforcement agencies initiate a “major investigation”

For a moment on 30 March, it seemed as if Trump was willing to stand up to Putin as he stands up to Beyoncé. He dared to raise his voice and said that he was “very angry” with Putin for stalling the negotiations. He even threatened to impose secondary sanctions on Russian oil exports.

One might almost have believed that he was the President of the United States of America.

But after that – nothing. When Zelensky went to Istanbul at Trump’s request for ceasefire negotiations, Putin refused to show up and sent a low-level delegation instead.

Don’t forget that Trump and Vance are already offering Russia extraordinary concessions. They will recognise the Russian seizure of Crimea – an ominous move that legalises the invasion and occupation of territory in Europe for the first time since the end of the Cold War. They would allow Russia to keep the territory it has conquered in the rest of Ukraine and guarantee that Ukraine cannot join Nato.

Trump offered all this without asking anything from Russia in return – so much for the great deal maker. But it was not enough. Putin wants the complete destruction of Ukraine as an independent state and the reassertion of Russian imperial power in Europe. He will keep the slaughter going until he gets it.

He cannot compromise. He led his country into a disastrously misjudged war in February 2022. Russia has suffered 900,000 casualties – dead, missing, wounded or captured. Even in a dictatorship, there will be a reckoning if Putin achieves anything less than total victory.

Yet Trump never calls Putin out or even offers an accurate portrayal of Russian policy. Instead, he gibbered on Truth Social on Monday about the possibilities of “large-scale TRADE” with Russia “when this catastrophic ‘bloodbath’ is over.”

Now maybe he meant that as an incentive to Putin to back down or maybe he meant that he wants to cut off Ukraine and cut a trade deal with Russia anyway. The record shows that the latter interpretation is more likely.

We can speculate on motives. Trump has been doing business with Russia for decades and Putin’s spies helped him take power in 2016. As I have written before it is not simply liberal paranoia to see him as a Russian asset. Put it this way, no reasonable person would be in the least bit surprised if it turned out that Trump was in Putin’s pocket.

Since the 1980s Trump has seen Russia as a potential honey pot. The odds are that the Russian security services have seen him as a potential honey trap.

Then there is the appeal of Putin’s hatred of liberalism and the EU to Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, J. D. Vance and other far-right ideologues. An anti-woke tyrant can always set the hearts of reactionaries aflutter.

And then there is the money – as there always is. In a brilliant investigation, Catherine Belton of the Washington Post¸ showed how Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, was dangling the possibilities of “multibillion-dollar deals on rare earth minerals and cooperation on energy exploration and shipping routes in the Arctic” before the eager eyes of the Trump administration in return for a free pass for Putin.

I hope I am wrong, but all the signs are that Trump will drop his failed peace process, absolve Putin of blame, and bank the proceeds.

Ukraine will fight on – it has no choice. The mass graves of Bucha show what happens to Ukrainians when Russians conquer them.

What will European countries do then? Will they have the willpower to break free of the US and defend their continent? Or will they become Trump and Putin’s vassal states and obey their masters ‘orders?

