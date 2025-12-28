Over Christmas and New Year, I am hoping to keep you going with updated long reads on culture and literature that aren’t tied to the news cycle. They’ll be for paid subscribers. If you aren’t one already, you can upgrade here at a cost of £1.15 ($1.45) a week. (There are free trials too.)

One of the great optimistic stories of our time has been the collapse in crime rates since the late 1980s. What sociologists call the “Crime Drop” or the “Great Crime Decline” saw a 77% reduction in car theft, a 60% fall in theft from the person, a 26% fall in burglary, and a 20% fall in assault across Western democracies.

Here in Britain, headline crime (including theft and violence) has fallen by 90% in the 30 years to 2024 according to victim-survey indicators. Even in the United States, the national murder rate has halved.

The causes of the collapse are still debated: an ageing population, better locks and alarms, more effective policing and, perhaps, a cultural shift away from violence. Certainly, the world of my youth where it was thought acceptable for men to beat their wives and fight in pubs on a Saturday night has gone. And good riddance to it.

Whatever the reasons, the cycleways and coffee bars that have changed inner cities from semi-derelict danger zones have only been possible because crime is under control.

Except that it is not under control in the minds of the public. Walk in the shoes of a politician who tries to tell the truth. Victims of crime will challenge them and accuse them of ignoring their pain. Conspiracy theorists will claim that the crime figures are rigged.

Calculating politicians realise that this is a battle they can only lose. They decide to avoid confrontation and stay silent. The media with, as we shall see, a handful of honourable exceptions, fan fear.

“If it bleeds, it leads,” runs the cynical newspaper maxim. Misery is news. Happiness isn’t.

And it may well be the case that humanity’s negativity bias means that we want to believe that criminals are running riot: one need only look at the popularity of detective dramas and true crime podcasts to find confirmation.

When the truth is too embarrassed to speak, the liars move in. Donald Trump and Nigel Farage are building their power on the big lie that crime is rocketing and the specific lie that dark-skinned migrants are to blame.

“Politics is about sales,” Nigel Farage once said. “It’s about selling ideas, it’s about selling hope, and sometimes it’s about selling fear.”

And he is marketing fear with the brazen mendacity of a crypto conman.

Because London has a Muslim mayor and a large migrant population the radical right targets it.