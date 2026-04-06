Over the Easter holiday I will update long reads that aren’t tied to the daily news but will, I hope, offer a deeper look at our times. They are for paying subscribers, and so I need to say that, if you sign up, you receive access to all articles, archives, and debates at a cost of £1.40 ($1.15) a week!

One of the great optimistic stories of our time has been the collapse in crime rates since the late 1980s. What sociologists call the “Crime Drop” or the “Great Crime Decline” saw a 77% reduction in car theft, a 60% fall in theft from the person, a 26% fall in burglary, and a 20% fall in assault across Western democracies.

Here in Britain, headline crime (including theft and violence) has fallen by 90% in the 30 years to 2024 according to victim-survey indicators. Even in the United States, the national murder rate has halved.

The causes of the collapse are still debated: an ageing population, better locks and alarms, more effective policing and, perhaps, a cultural shift away from violence. Certainly, the world of my youth where it was thought acceptable for men to beat their wives and fight in pubs on a Saturday night has gone. And good riddance to it.

Whatever the reasons, the cycleways and coffee bars that have changed inner cities from semi-derelict danger zones have only been possible because crime is under control.

Except that it is not under control in the minds of the public.