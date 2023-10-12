​I’m afraid there is a paywall in this piece because I need subscribers to help me to carry on writing without ads or clickbait. There’s a free trial on offer, if you don’t want to commit, and if you go on to become a subscriber you will have access to all pieces, archives, and podcasts for a mere £1.15 a week.

In Texas this month La Union del Pueblo Entero, which represents Latinos s trying to persuade the courts to overturn laws that deny its members the right to vote. Like so many American conservatives, the Republican governor of the US state has targeted poor, young, ethnic minority, and disabled citizens.

Cunningly constructed measures hit voters who need help because of their limited English proficiency or disabilities. They threaten community and faith-based groups by making it a criminal offence to organise get-out-the-vote drives, and they put election workers at risk of criminal prosecution if they act to stop partisan poll watchers from harassing citizens in polling stations.

That last provision is especially nasty. Poll workers trying to prevent right-wing and occasionally far-right wing intimidation now face the risk of arrest.

That said, I would not write about a hearing on the other side of the world were it not for a revealing exchange in the Texan courtroom.

One of the election workers facing the risk of arrest described the problem of voter fraud as a “unicorn.”

It affects at most “ones and twos out of millions of votes, and in most cases [is] unintentional.”

Rather than denying the allegation. the lawyer representing the state of Texas replied,

“Even though voter fraud is a unicorn, we still have to be vigilant.”

Share

Truth, finally, and from the mouth of a lawyer. The preposterous exchange highlighted the flimsiness of the official justifications for voter suppression laws. In truth, they are used to undermine faith in democracy so thoroughly that attempts to overturn the US constitution no longer strike conservatives as sinister.

Look at the Texas measures and all measures like it, and see how their authors are not just trying to rig elections but to convince their supporters of the existence of a vast and malevolent conspiracy. What begins with voter suppression ends with the storming of Congress.