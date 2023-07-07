Before the purge: David Gauke and Boris Johnson in 2019 (CREDIT: GETTY)

Like a rabbi leading a gaggle of mourners to the Wailing Wall, David Gauke has collected a band of distraught Conservative moderates. As they bemoan the collapse of the centre right, one question rises through their sobs.

What the hell just happened?

They failed, that’s what happened. They failed because they could not contain the extremist right and failed to even realise they had a duty to fight extremists until it was too late for them - and this country. They failed because supposed moderate conservatism was nowhere near a moderate as they flattered themselves into believing. They failed because their policy of austerity economics created the stagnation that helped push millions into voting for Brexit. They failed, and are still failing, not only because they cannot accept the faults in their past, but because they have no chance of taking back their party in the future.

Before I continue with the charge sheet, I should observe the traditional courtesies and say that Gauke is an impressive figure and has collected an equally impressive group of conservative intellectuals and politicians to produce The Case for the Centre Right*.

It tells you all you need to know about the collapse of his Tory party into know-nothing populism that it has no place for Gauke’s contributors: Rory Stewart, a former development secretary, Dominic Grieve, a former Attorney General, Amber Rudd, a former Home Secretary, and Sam Gyimah, a former science minister. Like Gauke, himself a former justice secretary, they were either driven out of Parliament in 2019, when Boris Johnson purged the Conservatives of politicians who would not go along with his disastrous Brexit deal, or walked away in despair of their own accord.

I have no doubt that the UK would be a happier country if they and Conservatives like them ran the government.

My God but they are delusional, though, and complacent with it. For Gauke and his associates modern British history from 2010 on can be divided into two periods. There were the good years of the David Cameron administration when men and women of moderate temperament, such as themselves, governed wisely. Then came the fall of 2016 when “leave” won the Brexit referendum and populist madness ran riot, wrecking the economy, undermining national institutions and turning the good old moderate Tory party into a bawling rabble. Rewind the clock, let David Cameron win the referendum, and the UK’s descent into economic squalor and post-truth politics would never have happened.

To create the illusion requires a belief that is appealing and deceptive in equal portions. In his introduction Gauke describes a country that, if not another Eden or Paradise Lost, was a commonsensical land.

The British did not have a doctrinaire antipathy to big government, Gauke writes, unlike so many Americans. But we did not worship the state, unlike the French. We are, or rather we were before The Fall, “generally cautious”. We “believed in openness” as was evidenced by our success in “outward-looking” sectors such as technology, financial services and the arts, and were solid in our commitment to the rules-based international order, as our support for Nato showed.

Unlike the continentals, however, with their ideological obsession with a United States of Europe, we preferred the solid benefits of the single market to utopian grand projects. Our parliament was “strong,” our civil service “impartial” our judiciary “independent” and our natural party of government was the Conservative party because “the Conservatives represented the cautious and pragmatic instincts of the British public”.

I think it is fair to say that that version of the Conservative party, if it ever existed, won’t be troubling us for a while. It is also fair to point out that Gauke has a specifically southern English view of the national character. Few people in the old industrial areas of the north of England, south Wales, Northern Ireland and the central belt of Scotland would have characterised the Thatcher years as an era of moderation. Indeed, there were times in the 1980s when we felt like a country close to civil war.

The moderates’ description of the pre-Brexit Conservative party that is too smug to take seriously. Danny Finkelstein, a Conservative peer, and a usually clear-eyed Times columnist, exemplifies the moderate right’s fateful complacency. “The centre right,” he opines, “has the same generosity of spirit and compassion that motivates the centre left, but is more cautious, we would say realistic.” You can trust it because, unlike the centre left, it won’t endanger the economy by letting public spending and borrowing rip. Nor will it follow the centre-left in hare-brained schemes of constitutional reform. The centre-right goes with the grain of the crooked timber of humanity. It knows that however “untidy” traditional arrangements may look to over-rational progressives, it is safest to show a proper regard for tradition and acknowledge “the advantages of existing institutions”.

Only someone cocooned in the bubble world of conservatism can write like this in 2023. The centre-left, for all its faults, did not give the UK austerity, Brexit, Johnson, Truss and Sunak. It did not trash the British economy and attack every institution from the civil service to the judiciary.

As you may have guessed by now, The Case for the Centre Right is best read for what it unintentionally reveals rather than what it actually says. It is as if a collection of Labour politicians and authors had produced an account of how the far left took over the Labour party between 2015 and 2019 without ever mentioning the failings of the moderate left that cleared the way for Jeremy Corbyn.

The myth that English conservatives are cautious pragmatists needs to be faced. It allowed the dilettantish David Cameron to assume he could win a referendum on Brexit when he had spent the better part of a decade failing to make a case for the EU. It explains why moderate Conservatives believed that they could win arguments without making them and battles without fighting them as they ducked an essential confrontation with the hard right

Even their explanations for their opponents’ success have a self-serving feel to them.

Andrew Cooper, a strategist for David Cameron, who, to observe the common courtesies again, is always worth reading and listening to, gives a fine account of the roots of populism among the economically disadvantaged and culturally disrespected, who find themselves immersed in an increasingly alien and threatening society.

But Cooper, like all Gauke’s other moderate writers, does not reflect on the failure of the conservatism they supported to help the economically left behind. I do not want to reduce everything to money. I agree that nationalism and racism have a life of their own, and that many wealthy Americans and Brits voted for Trump and Brexit. It is undeniable, too, that the cultural left in the 2010s was becoming ever more extreme and ever more likely to promote a backlash. (If you damn white working-class men and women as gammons and Karens you can hardly expect them to vote for you.)

It is also the case that, if voters were against or had doubts about feminism, the green movement and multiculturalism they were more than likely to pick leave rather than remain (and vice versa).

Yet, when all the caveats have been made, the economy still matters. It is striking that not one of the Tory politicians and intellectuals Gauke has gathered can bring themselves to admit that the policies of the supposedly moderate Cameron administration fuelled populist anger. The government the authors of this collection served in or admired decided to deal with the deficit left by the financial crisis of 2007/08, not by raising taxes on comfortable Conservative voters, but by cutting benefits and public services. It rejected the once-in-three-centuries opportunity to borrow money to improve the country’s infrastructure when interest rates were effectively zero. Whatever other explanation they offer I do not see how Conservatives can maintain that stagnating living standards – average real wages have not risen since 2005 – and dilapidated public services did not add to public disillusionment. Well-fed and well-housed people do not normally want to tear up the status quo, after all.

It is a measure of the misapprehensions of moderate conservatives that even sharp writers cannot see what is in front of their noses. Cooper ends by saying that they should argue for the state to fund “better transport links and broadband connectivity” and improvements to “education and skills”.

“It is by fixing these underlying issues that are real that we will stand a chance of making Britain less polarised [and] reconnecting the UK with Europe”

Excellent advice. Yet at no point does Cooper or any of the other mourners Gauke leads to his wailing wall ask why the Cameron government did not follow it between 2010 and 2016.

Nor do they acknowledge that it is next to impossible to take their party back. If you doubt me, ask who will be the moderate Conservative candidate when the leadership becomes vacant after the next election. Jeremy Hunt? Won’t stand. Tom Tugendhat? Won’t stand a chance. Conservative party members will choose the most extreme available candidate, as they always do.

No one can lead the right now unless they perpetuate the pretence that Brexit has benefitted Britain, a lie as staggering in its way as Trump’s claim the he won the 2020 US presidential election. Read the Conservative press, listen to Conservative politicians, and nowhere will you find an honest assessment of the hard choices facing the UK.

Gaulke and his friends cannot see it, but they are in the same position as the “never-Trump” Republicans in the United States, but with one crucial difference. Most moderate US conservatives have accepted the reality that they have lost their party, and resolved to vote Democrat. They don’t agree with many Democrat positions but recognise that it is the Republicans who threaten their country.

If Gauke, Rudd, Finkelstein, Cooper and the rest were serious, they would look to see which politicians take on the extremists in their party’s ranks, and which possess caution, pragmatism, realism and all the other British virtues they claim to admire. Having made their tally, they would, with due reluctance, accept the inevitable and make a public declaration of their support for the Labour party.

*The Case for the Centre Right will be published by Polity Books later in the summer

