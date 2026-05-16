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The life sciences are as much a threat to democracy as artificial intelligence. By shrinking the battle of ideas into a battle of genes they risk narrowing our vision and intensifying hatreds.

You can imagine that soon there will be culture wars where liberals claim conservatives are conservatives, not because of their experiences or convictions, but because of the peculiarities of their brain structures – and vice versa.

Polemicists will not feel it necessary to counter their opponents’ arguments. They will need merely to examine brain scans.

We will all live with the knowledge that our ideas and the ideas of those around us are more likely to be the result of genetic inheritance rather than reason. We will look at others and ourselves as machines that generate preferred outcomes – even though this is a grotesque oversimplification.

For democracies that depend on the maintenance of the myth that all adults are capable of rationally choosing leaders, these are dangerous ideas to play with.

They aren’t untrue, I need to emphasise that. Some of the best scientists and psychiatrists studying the brain support them.

But like so many other determinist explanations they are at best partial descriptions of our motivations. Worse than that, they are more than likely to be abused once they escape medical literature into the moronic inferno of political debate.

In preparation for my podcast interview with him (out on Monday), I read Turi Munthe’s Why We Think What We Think, his discussion of how irrational unconscious processes shape our thoughts. It deserves all the praise it is receiving for its depiction of the politics of brain science.

Although I find the results disturbing, I must admit that like so many other simple and apparently authoritative accounts, they are immensely seductive.

To see their fascination, look at what happens when researchers scan the brains of 17-year olds.

If they notice more active brain tissue in the amygdala, the almond-shaped structures that sit above your ears and roughly in line with your eyes, they announce that their subject will be a conservative, whose finely tuned feelings of disgust will make them suspicious of foreign people, foreign food and all other novelties for the rest of their lives.

How many times have liberals accused conservatives of being xenophobes with irrational fears – well, it turns out there is a biological basis to those claims. This is great news for leftish attack dogs everywhere.

Suppose the researchers go further and notice stronger than usual connections to a nearby part of the brain that processes threat – the bed nucleus of the stria terminalis, if you want to get technical about it – they will assert that, not only will the 17-year old be a conservative, but a full-on, own-the-libs reactionary.

And how many times have you heard liberals claim that conservatives are filled with paranoid prejudices? We are now being told that fear is biologically programmed.

Ah but hold on a minute. If on the other hand, there is measurably more grey matter in the anterior cingulate cortex,