The fanatical Thomas More dies for the sake of his dogma in the BBC’s adaptation of Wolf Hall

Between Christmas and New Year, I am getting away from current affairs and updating pieces on writers and thinkers I admire. There were few I admired more than Hilary Mantel. I was fascinated to discover that, by the end of her life, the great English story teller wanted only to leave her country behind. As with so many of us, Brexit made it impossible for Mantel to believe in the consoling myths the English tell themselves.

In his introduction to a posthumous collection of Hilary Mantel’s essays, her editor Nicholas Pearson makes an announcement as shocking in its way as the news that the white cliffs of Dover have crumbled into the Channel or that the ravens have fled the Tower of London.

Mantel, who more than any other modern artist, reinterpreted the myths of English nationalism, had given up on England.

Pearson tells us that, when she died unexpectedly in September 2022, Mantel was a week away from moving from Budleigh Salterton on the Devon coast to Kinsale in Ireland.

Mantel wanted “a reconnection with her Irish Catholic roots,” Pearson says. But it was more than that. She could no longer stand what the Conservatives had done to the UK. Mantel and her husband Gerald McEwen were moving to Ireland “in part [as] an attempt to re-establish European citizenship in the wake of Brexit.”

There are two types of nationalism. The first the British have endured to excess: the bellowing, chest-beating, braggart nationalism that brought us the Brexit disaster, which Mantel so deplored.