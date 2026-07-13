The radical right is having a nervous breakdown in public. Nigel Farage has called a wholly unnecessary by-election in a futile attempt to distract attention from the £5 million gift he took from a crypto billionaire, and the placing of donations to his Reform party by mysterious benefactors.

He may yet find that the voters see through his stunts.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Donald Trump, Farage’s mentor and inspiration, presides over a carnival of corruption, as he sells favours, deals in crypto, and takes gifts from foreign powers.

I thought it a good time to interview Peter Geoghegan, one of the best journalists investigating the role of dark money in modern politics. Peter is the author of the Democracy for Sale newsletter – which is pretty much essential reading in these grim times.

You can listen on Spotify (see player above)

On Apple here.

On every other podcast feed via this link.

Or watch on YouTube

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Below is a piece from me on why the crypto industry is at the heart of the corruption of Western democracies.

It’s for the paying subscribers who allow me to carry on working, so I should say that an annual sub works out at £1.15 ($1.40) a week, which I hope is good value. Free trials are available too.

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Crypto and corruption in London and Washington D.C

The radical right is corrupt. I am not hurling insults around like some teenage politician. I am saying that it is a matter of established fact that Donald Trump and Nigel Farage have engaged in extraordinary schemes for self-enrichment.

Their supporters may believe in restricting migration and slaying the woke menace. But their leaders believe in making money – more money than the conned white working class can ever imagine.