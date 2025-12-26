Redacted image from the US Justice Department of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor partying in what looks like Sandringham

Give a gift subscription

Over Christmas and New Year, I am updating long reads on culture and literature that aren’t tied to the news cycle. They’ll be for paid subscribers. If you aren’t one already, you can upgrade here at a cost of just £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself!

Two scandals forced King Charles to strip his brother of his titles and rename him “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor”.

The first reason for the royal shunning was, of course, the Epstein scandal.

As the US Congress forces Trump to release redacted files, it is clearly not going away. The latest batch shows Mountbatten-Windsor lying on the laps of women in what looks like Sandringham, with the convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell grinning in the background.

As a shocked BBC commentator noted on Christmas Eve: “This is a room in Sandringham where the royals could be gathering this week to watch the King’s message and they might have to erase that other image from their thoughts”.

Indeed, they might. But for all the pearl clutching and all the revelations in the US, there’s no sign of a prosecution.

Equally concerning is the lack of a police investigation into a scandal that receives far less attention: how did such a minor royal become so majorly rich?

For alongside all the other forms of obscenity that characterise the ex-Prince’s life sits his obscene wealth.

If you think the corruption of Trump’s America can’t happen in the UK, look at what already happens in our own dear royal family.