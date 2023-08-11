This week, like so many other weeks, the UK government is threatening to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (EHCR). It’s a game that has been going on for 14 years.

The latest round went like this. Senior Conservatives, including Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, said the government would do “whatever is necessary” to stop “illegal migrants” crossing the English Channel in small boats. If that meant joining the ugly company of Russia and Belarus and withdrawing the UK from the European Convention on Human Rights, then so be it.

His cynicism was breath-taking and breath-takingly stupid. The UK government is not about to leave the convention, as Conservative ministers know well. We cannot leave it. The Good Friday peace agreement of 1998, which ended the long and dirty war in Northern Ireland, placed a duty on the UK Government to incorporate the ECHR into Northern Irish law so that citizens could challenge injustice in the courts if their rights were breached.

If the Conservatives threaten the peac

Share

e in Northern Ireland, the UK would be in conflict with the Irish government, the European Union, and crucially the United States, which has made defending the interests of its Irish-American population a foreign policy priority. Ministers have told me that US diplomats are already making polite threats about the damage Britain would suffer if it dared to mess with an internationally recognised treaty

The Conservatives won’t do it. They will inflame Conservative supporters’ passions by pretending they will do it, and then back away, as they have been backing away for so many years.

In 2010 when the Conservatives came to power, David Cameron, promised to replace the European Convention with a “British bill of human rights”. Nothing happened. Partly because of Northern Ireland, but also because the European convention is a modest affair.

It was drawn up in the 1950s, by a team led by British lawyers. Stalin’s power was at its height. Communists occupied eastern Europe and threatened western Europe. The convention was a restatement of liberal values in the face of the threat from Marxist-Leninism. It offers traditional rights to free speech, privacy, and fair trials. But there are no social rights. European citizens cannot use the convention to demand the courts provide them with the right to work or the right to a decent home. Why would a Conservative government, of all things, want to replace it?

The Tories don’t of course. In the 2019 general election, they again promised to leave the convention by “updating” the UK’s Human Rights Act. In 2022, they introduced a bill that would “repeal and replace” the Human Rights Act, but then quietly dropped it.

This week’s threats are an attempt to browbeat European judges to agree to the government’s plan to deport entirely genuine refugees to Rwanda. A kind of double swindle is underway. Even if their deportation scheme receives legal approval, the Conservatives will only be able to dump a few hundred wretched people in central Africa. Most of the asylum seekers who cross the Channel would stay in the UK.

The Conservatives are making a fake threat to leave the European convention to support a fake claim that they can “stop the boats” crossing to Dover.

The question that should be asked is what is the effect of this game playing on right-wing voters? For 14 years, they have been told that the government will tear up European law. But the promise has never been kept. Cynical Conservative politicians have exploited their mistrust of Europe to win elections in 2010 and 2019 but never delivered.

They did the same with immigration. In 2010, Cameron promised to reduce immigration from hundreds to tens of thousands a year. The backlash when he failed to keep his word, drove the rise of the populist right and helped push the UK out of the European Union.

Conservatives are playing the same game again. And as we know from history, there will be a price to pay for their double-dealing.

My favourite line from George Orwell now applies as well to the right as the left. “So much of left-wing thought,” he wrote in 1940, “is a kind of playing with fire by people who don't even know that fire is hot.”

Leave a comment

Share

Apologies for the hard sell but paid subscribers

Have access to all articles, archives and podcasts

Join the debates in the comments section

And, last but by no means least, allow me to keep on writing!

Please consider upgrading if you can!