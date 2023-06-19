If you are not on Apple, you can download and subscribe to the Lowdown on Spotify/Google/Amazon. Most other podcast hosts are here, and if that does not work the RSS feed is here.

I hope you enjoy it,

Nick

Phillip Lee offers us a rare perspective on the crack-up of British conservatism. He is a doctor who works in Slough with poor patients from 61 ethnicities. Yet in the early 2000s it was not absurd for a medic who wanted to reform his country to seek a career in the Conservative party. Leaving everything else aside, historically the Conservatives are the party that wins, after all.

Phillip noticed what I and many other journalists missed. He was an impressive candidate, but Conservative associations rejected him because he told them that it was in the UK’s national interest to stay in European Union. As he says in the interview, between the 2001 to the 2015 general elections the parliamentary party filled up with politicians who were anti-EU or had to pretend to be anti-EU to secure a seat and keep their constituency parties sweet.

Share

He talks us through David Cameron dilettantish complacency and the rise of Boris Johnson. He describes how by the crucial autumn of 2019 many of his colleagues knew that Johnson was leading the country to disaster. But they bit their tongues and went along with him because they had mortgages and school fees to pay.

Lee had had enough and crossed the floor of the Commons to join the Liberal Democrats. Today he sees nothing worth saving in the Conservative party and places his hopes in Keir Starmer.