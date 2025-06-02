James Bloodworth is one of the best journalists I know. His latest book, Lost Boys: A Personal Journey Through the Manosphere, could not be more compelling or grimly topical.

Beginning with the pick-up culture of the early 2000s and continuing through the incel movement to the “red-pilled” Trump White House, Bloodworth describes how male resentment has propelled the radicalisation of right-wing politics.

I will produce a long read on this vital work later in the week.

In the meantime, you can listen to our conversation on Apple here

On Spotify here

On Amazon or on all other apps via this link.

