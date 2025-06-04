Writing from London

Writing from London

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George D. Boukouris PhD's avatar
George D. Boukouris PhD
1hEdited

Have you ever read Silone’s Bread and Wine. I appreciated it more when I got older little bit of peace piece of the article but nevertheless it touches upon another subject which I’m sure will come up at some stage.🤓😅

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nick Cohen
Mycenaean Dog's avatar
Mycenaean Dog
1h

This is the correct take. It's a grievance movement with no actual grievances.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Nick Cohen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture