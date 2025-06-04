In 1938 the Italian socialist Ignazio Silone said of Mussolini’s dictatorship, “fascism was a counter-revolution against a revolution that never took place”. His succinct diagnosis of far-right politics as a revolt against a fantasy applies tenfold today.

You can criticise “wokeness” as robustly as you wish – please, go ahead, be my guest. Much of it is ill-thought through and illiberal sloganeering.

But the woke have not always compelled people to march to the far right—like soldiers ordering prisoners to move at bayonet point. Voters can dispute trans ideology without giving up on democracy. They can contest critical race theory without endorsing the storming of Congress.

In other words, today’s reactionaries aren’t always reacting. They march to the far right to the beat of their own drum – motivated by their own dark impulses.

Nowhere are those impulses darker than in “the manosphere” – the online groups of men promoting male supremacy, pseudo-Darwinism and hostility to feminism.

In the past few days, British police have issued an international arrest warrant . on charges of rape and human trafficking for Andrew Tate, the king of the manosphere, whose millions of fans include Donald Trump Jr.

Almost simultaneously, centre-left parties across the West began to admit to having a huge problem with men. The US Democrats are in such a terrible state they are spending $20 million on a program called “Speaking with American Men –apparently, they need specialist coaching on how to speak to half their fellow citizens.

I can diagnose the problem free of charge: progressive parties to varying degrees support “positive” discrimination against men – particularly white men – and men don’t wish to be discriminated against.

But suppose centre-left parties vow to renounce discrimination in all its guises. They won’t begin to satisfy the manosphere. As Silone might have predicted, it is caught up in far-right fantasies. Sensible concessions and rational arguments will not break its spell.

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance signal their support in language ordinary people would not begin to understand. Vance described himself as “red-pilled” and denounced Kamala Harris as a “childless cat lady”. Trump called a critical radio host a “beta male”. Back here, Nigel Farage criticises UK society for “feminising men”.

One of many reasons to recommend James Bloodworth’s Lost Boys: A Personal Journey Through the Manosphere is that he shows how the manosphere is not about redressing legitimate complaints but overturning a feminist revolution that never happened. (The book is out tomorrow. You can listen to my podcast with James here.)

The power of fantasy is evident in the use online communities make of the Matrix. It is an inspiration rather than an entertainment. To their mind, when a man takes the red pill that reveals the truth, he does not see that humanity is trapped inside a computer simulation – as in the film – but that men are at the mercy of women’s social, economic and sexual power.

As Bloodworth puts it

“It is feminism’s fault that men have lost their roles as breadwinners, feminism’s fault that there was a sexual revolution giving women a wider suite of romantic and sexual opportunities, and feminism’s fault that men are brainwashed to be ‘weak’ and ‘effeminate’.”

It’s as if they have never heard of a single mother unable to feed her children or of wives in abusive relationships.

It’s not just Vance who endorses the conspiracy theory.

When the attempts to charge him for rape and human trafficking began, Andrew Tate claimed with dismal inevitability:

“The Matrix is angry. They do this to ANY man who fights against them. Never give up men. Never give in. Do not be scared. Strength and honor.”

The manosphere began in the early days of the Web as sites for pick up artists who offered advice on how to seduce women (for large fees, of course). However sexist they were, and they could be very sexist, they appealed to men, who wanted to be self-confident and appeared to like women.

Today’s Web could not be more different

The dominant force now are incels, who cannot seduce women or, it seems talk to them at all.

As their resentment has grown louder, the right has come to display all the faults it accuses the left of possessing: nagging, victimhood, egomania. It wallows in a self-pity that old-fashioned conservatives would once have condemned as unmanly.

Unsuccessful men convince themselves that women are biologically programmed to be hypergamous – that is, to seek out men of a higher social status who can fund them and their children. They use cod-Darwinian theory to explain why they can’t find wives or girlfriends or why their wives and girlfriends leave them.

Rollo Tomassi, one of many who have got rich from other men’s miseries, explained with an air of unearned authority, women are motivated by the pursuit of alpha males with money to give them and good genes to give their children.

“Women’s only agency is their sexuality. Their first reflex isn’t insight, humility, or coming up with new ideas, it’s withholding sex until men change the world to their liking.”

Angry divorced boomers, or angry frustrated young men, derive a grim pleasure by imagining that the fate of the women who ignore them is to become old and lonely “cat ladies” – hence the Vance reference

Logically, the incel movement ought to resent powerful and handsome men. It ought to castigate alpha males (Chads as they call them) who it believes are monopolising women in the modern equivalent of harems and causing a “sex recession.”

But, and of course, incels just blame women.

They say that hell hath no fury like a woman scorned – honestly, you should see the men.

The manosphere is worth studying because it has provided low-hanging fruit for the extreme right. Feminism is a liberal doctrine. To be anti-feminist is to be anti-liberal, and thus a potential recruit for radical movements.

Meanwhile the assertion of male superiority leads to the manosphere’s admiration for Donald Trump as a biologically programmed natural leader, who dominates others. Or as Jordan Peterson puts it: dominance hierarchies are a “mechanism that selects heroes and breeds them.”

The worship of alpha males by men who are economic and sexual losers is not quite the contradiction it seems.

Bloodworth quotes the American anti-fascist author Alexander Reid Ross on how the right offers loser men the prospect of at least dominating their wives and partners, should they ever find one.

Patriarchal dominance is no longer supportable in liberal democracies. But as Ross says, “you see the manosphere complaining all the time that women have options.”

The promise of the radical right is that it will limit women’s options once in power. Putin, who is revered in the manosphere, signed a law in 2017 that partially decriminalised domestic violence. However lowly the position of a Russian man is in the dictatorial state, he can dominate his home.

Mutatis mutandis, however low a man in the US sinks, he can still vote to control women’s reproductive rights. Andrew Tate informed his followers “white men none of you are having children because you’ve lost control of your women.” They intend to regain it.

For politicians, the appeal of the manosphere is that it is both a servant and a teacher. They can call to their service an online army of freebooters who operate outside the constraints of polite society.

They will lie for Trump, and develop memes, conspiracy theories, pile-ons and propaganda for him – all free of charge.

But they can also show demagogues new paths to victory.

Steve Bannon learned to copy the tactics of the men in the Gamergate scandal of 2014 – which gave us a taste of the world that was coming. From nowhere young men started denouncing women who had moved into “their” field of computer games in the most violent and luridly sexual language.

“You can activate that army,” Bannon told Bloomberg in 2017. “They come in through Gamergate or whatever and then get turned onto politics and Trump.”

There are reforms that leftish political parties ought to undertake on moral as well as strategic grounds. They ought to realise that the sight of wealthy and credentialed progressives lecturing working class men on their “privilege” has been a disaster for their cause.

But hardcore members of the manosphere cannot be appeased by any reform because they live in a paranoid fantasy.

They imagine that the planet is controlled by a feminist revolution that never took place. No compromise is possible or desirable with their unhinged extremism.

