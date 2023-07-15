At a lecture in 2018 in the preposterously unlikely setting of Ambleside, a twee tourist trap in the English Lake District, Prof Jem Bendell showed the power of his “doomist” ideology. It could inspire and infuriate in equal measure. And tear the environmental movement apart in the process.

Skeena Rathor, who would become one of the leading voices in Extinction Rebellion (XR), said she had to sit on her hands because she was shaking so hard.

“It was like that scene when smoke is coming under the door and you’re looking around and no one’s moving,” she told Lucy Jones of GQ magazine. Rathor had no time for the “pushback and shaming” of Bendell’s critics. She found “compassion and deep reverence” in Bendell’s work. “There’s a soulfulness. He’s not afraid of universal language and different ways of making meaning, which include the sacred.”

I mean no offence when I say that in 2018 Bendell was an obscure academic working at the equally obscure Ambleside campus of the University of Cumbria, an institute of higher education most people in the UK have never heard of. He had just put Deep Adaptation: A Map for Navigating Climate Tragedy on his university’s website. He had to self-publish. Reputable academic journals wouldn’t go near his work.

“We can no longer carry on hoping that we can slow down climate change sufficiently to sustain our civilisation,” Bendell wrote. The game was up. “Societal collapse triggered by an environmental catastrophe” was coming.

“The evidence before us suggests that we are set for disruptive and probably uncontrollable levels of climate change, bringing starvation, destruction, migration, disease, and war…With the power down, soon you wouldn’t have water coming out of your tap. You will depend on your neighbours for food and some warmth. You will become malnourished. You won’t know whether to stay or go. You will fear being violently killed before starving to death.”

Ambleside may not be a centre of global attention, but frightened people from all parts of the planet found Bendell’s paper. To date they have downloaded it one million times (and counting). The pandemic helped boost his readership. The fears driven by a health crisis heightened fears of an environmental crisis. Depressed readers went into therapy. Jonathan Franzen endorsed the despairing message that the climate apocalypse was inevitable, and we could not prevent it.

Bendell’s “soulfulness” lay in the recommendation that we accept our fate and embrace “deep adaptation”. Precisely what deep adaptation involves is hard to discover. But the words “resilience,” “relinquishment,” “restoration,” and “reconciliation” feature heavily. I found it a help to think of the early Christian mystics, who renounced the world while they awaited Christ’s second coming. We must retreat into whatever caves we can find and see out the inevitable catastrophe.

Rupert Read, a former spokesperson for XR who co-edited the book version of “Deep Adaptation” with Bendell, now grows his own food on a smallholding in Norfolk as an insurance policy against the end of our world. (“Any reasonable person should think that collapse is possible,” he says, sounding like a green survivalist.)

Like Read, Bendell appears to be living his philosophy. In the early 2000s, he was a part of the mainstream. He had a job with the World Wildlife Fund. He encouraged Louis Vuitton, Gucci and other luxury brands to reduce their carbon footprints. In short, he came out with the thoughts of thousands of other mildly green activists who made a career in environmentalism. Now he spends most of his time in Indonesia farming seaweed.

Jem Bendell in 2018

I cannot overemphasise how deeply environmentalists and climatologists deplore deep adaptation, and fear the consequences of Bendell’s ideology. They do not believe that we face civilisational collapse. The climate crisis is terrifying enough as it is, they say. There’s no need to abandon rational inquiry and oversell its dangers, let alone to engage in self-indulgent “soulfulness”.

At the heart of doomism are arguments that do not stand up. The most detailed critique I could find was on the Open Democracy site. It published a refutation of Bendell’s findings from three climatologists in 2020. They accused his paper of promoting fake experts and cherry-picked data. Take his apocalyptic predictions about methane release producing catastrophic warming as the perma-frost of Siberia and Canada melts. Bendell, his critics maintained, ignored the entire work of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. He relied on “a single paper [and made] no mention of the multiple papers which disagree with its conclusions.”

That may be true. Politically, however, the question that matters is not whether Bendell is right but whether he can inspire an apocalyptic movement. By any measure, there is enough chaos to provide him with an attentive audience.

To stay only in the last few weeks, the world has seen the scale and intensity of forest fires in Canada breaking all previous records and sending smog down the eastern seaboard of the United States ; a heatwave in southern Europe producing temperatures of 5C or 10C above average; and scientists concluding that it is too late to stop the loss of the summer Arctic sea ice.

Maybe not the end of the world, but certainly the end of the world we have known. Just as the Black Death caused cults of flagellants to whip themselves in the town squares of medieval Europe, so we can expect the climate crisis to provoke apocalyptic reactions. When I see conservatives object to XR and Just Stop Oil blocking traffic and interrupting sporting events, I mutter to myself “you ain’t seen nothing yet”.

I was at the first night of the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall yesterday when Just Stop Oil demonstrators appeared. They “stormed the stage,” the media said. In truth they were on and off the stage in seconds, and many in the audience did not realise they were there. Compared with what is to come, it was a mild protest.

Doomism appeals to millions because the fears the climate crisis provoke are wholly different from previous apocalyptic nightmares. They are more tangible, and in your face. You cannot ignore them.

From the 1950s until the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, the world lived with the possibility of nuclear annihilation. Growing up in a leftwing home in Manchester, I learned that campaigning against nuclear weapons was the most vital of priorities for my parents’ generation of socialists. But after 1945 there was no practical demonstration of the destruction the bomb could cause. There were nuclear panics – the Cuban missile crisis of 1961, the standoff between NATO and Soviet forces in the 1980s – but no weapons exploded. The Cold War stayed cold.

In 1968 Paul Ehrlich of Stanford University, launched an apocalyptic panic based on fake news about the impossibility of feeding the world. “The battle to feed all of humanity is over,” his jeremiad, The Population Bomb, began. “Nothing can prevent a substantial increase in the world death rate.”

The book sold by the millions. In India, the state embraced sterilization, while China adopted its one-child policy. More than eight million Indian men and women were sterilized in 1975 alone. (“At long last,” World Bank head Robert McNamara remarked, “India is moving to effectively address its population problem.”) Communist China presided over 100 million coerced abortions, often in terrible conditions that induced infection, sterility and death – all because of a paranoid fantasy.

Yet in most of the world overpopulation was an abstract idea. By contrast, the climate catastrophe is in front of all of us in every flood and heatwave.

In a pattern familiar to historians of socialism, doomism is splitting the green movement between moderates and extremists. Yet, in a novel twist, each side disputes which is which.

The doomists believe that they are the radicals. Infuriated by the scientific community’s rejection of his ideas, Bendell now rages that “we need to reclaim environmentalism from elites and officers of the establishment. We must stop pretending we are on the same side and instead build alternatives from below.”

Like everyone from Trumpists to anti-vaxxers he claims to be tackling a corrupt elite.

But a powerful counter argument from his critics maintains that the despair of doomism leads to apathy and compliance. Michael Mann and many other climatologists have a dark explanation for doomism’s appeal. In the past, the right engaged in climate-change denial. Now doomists do the denialists work for them. If people believe the future is hopeless, they will unwittingly do the bidding of fossil fuel interests by giving up. In a 2021 interview, Mann said

“What is so pernicious about this is that it seeks to weaponise environmental progressives who would otherwise be on the frontline demanding change. These are folk of good intentions and good will, but they become disillusioned or depressed and they fall into despair. “Too late” narratives are invariably based on a misunderstanding of science. Many of the prominent doomist narratives – [Jonathan] Franzen, David Wallace-Wells, the Deep Adaptation movement – can be traced back to a false notion that an Arctic methane bomb will cause runaway warming and extinguish all life on earth within 10 years. This is completely wrong. There is no science to support that.”

Bendell and those who follow his ideas in groups such as Just Stop Oil are anything but apathetic. They clearly have not given up on protest. But although they may not intend it, the despair they represent points to a brutal sauve qui peut future, in which the rich world closes its doors.

The twee town of Ambleside was an appropriate home for Bendell, after all. The places that most need “resilience,” “relinquishment,” “restoration,” and “reconciliation” are not the Amblesides of the West but in the poor world. The peoples of the tropics did not cause climate change but are bearing the worst of its consequences.

Doomism implies that sending them aid is futile. They are going under anyway, so what’s the point? Accepting climate refugees to the relatively temperate north seems another fool’s errand. However many you take, there will always be more to come.

Mann and others worry about climate denialism. They should be more concerned by eco-xenophobia.

For whatever their intentions, the doomists are feeding brutalism in a West that already gazes on refugees drowning in the Mediterranean with indifference. Ambleside should look after its own, they imply, whether they mean to or not. We retreat to our small holdings in Norfolk, and bolt our doors. The rest of the world can go to hell and burn in hell.

