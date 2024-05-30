Russian riot police at a gay rights rally in Moscow in May 2013 © AFP

A cornered Pope has had to apologise for his homophobic abuse. The old bigot was caught telling his bishops that priesthood colleges were full of "frociaggine". Exposed, he thought he had no choice but to pretend to be sorry.

The English translation of "frociaggine" is “faggotry” or “faggisheness” but that doesn’t capture the menace of the term in Italian. It’s the jeering insult of the queer basher spat out with violent contempt. It conjures a perverse evil that must be stopped by vicious means if necessary.

I am not surprised that a Peronist Pope who is keen to appease Putin should use it. The foul language ties him to a global reactionary movement.

“Ferma la diffusione della frociaggine!” cries the Italian far right (“stop the spread of faggotry”) It is a cry echoed in Russia, Indonesia, Brazil, Hungary, Poland and the centres of Trumpian power in the US.

Homophobia and the organised hatred of sexual minorities, is becoming the dominant conspiracy theory of authoritarian movements across the world: a justification for tyranny and oppression.

In the UK and the US emphasising the power of homophobia can seem weirdly beside the point. From the late 2010s, the worst heresy hunting I have seen on the left has been directed against women raising concerns about trans rights. Feminists have been forced from their jobs and hounded into silence for arguing about the sterilisation of teenagers and biological men being given access to women-only spaces.

I have seen for myself the enormous fear that speaking out of turn brings in the UK’s liberal media.

But if you lift your eyes from the progressive corners of the West you realise how isolated the woke – for want of a better term – are, and how foolish their self-congratulatory boasts that they are on “the right side of history” sound in much of the world.

They should not want to get into a power struggle to see who can build the most vicious cancel culture, and not only for moral reasons. Globally, power is with reactionary forces, who behave as if history is very much on their side.

If you doubt me look at Decoding LGBTQ Scapegoating a comprehensive and alarming report from the campaign group Over Zero. In her Open Letters Substack Anne Applebaum highlights its central claim that “to care about democracy is to care about LGBTQ scapegoating”.

Sexual minorities, like all minorities, are easy for ruthless operators to turn into objects of hatred.

The majority does not know about them or understand them. Once isolated as scapegoats, they make a common enemy for authoritarian movements to exploit. Ideologues can mobilise the party faithful, divide the opposition, and distract the general public from more pressing concerns. This has always been true of racial minorities. What stands out in our time is the prominence given to sexual minorities.

Fascist and communist regimes, and indeed mainstream democracies, persecuted homosexuals in the 20th century. But the repression went alongside wider persecution of political opponents and Jews.

The elevation of anti-LGBT+ hatred into the dominant conspiracy theory is new, and you can see it everywhere.

Let me count the ways.

Last year I wrote about how Putin used homophobia as previous generations had used antisemitism.

LGBTQ+ people have taken the place of Jews. As with anti-Jewish prejudice, Putin’s conspiracy theory works from above and from below. On the streets in Moscow, the police don’t investigate assaults or murders. They condone the attacks of the neo-Nazis and football hooligans the regime has incorporated as an auxiliary force.

Yet as the Russian state pushes them to the margins of society, it fantasises that isolated and fearful LGBTQ+ people have a supernatural power. Again, the comparison with antisemitism is obvious

Putinist ideology holds that a queer agenda controls the West, just as fascists held that a Jewish agenda controlled Western finance, media and government.

Putin made my case for me in a vainglorious speech, in which he announced that he was annexing four Ukrainian provinces.

As he spoke in the Kremlin on 30 September, 2022, he built up a conspiracy theory layer by layer.

Ukraine was not an independent country, Putin began, but a puppet state whose “real masters” lay in the “dictatorship of the Western elites”.

These elites were engaged in a “complete denial of humanity [and] the overthrow of faith and traditional values.” They wanted nothing less than “outright satanism.”

I should explain that Russian Orthodox Christianity, that most servile of religions, grants Putin the blessing of divine support. Oppose him and you oppose the state religion and “faith,” and therefore you are a satanist at war with God.

The satanism of the West manifests itself in its sexual diversity. Putin would not allow “here, in our country, in Russia, instead of 'mum' and 'dad', to have 'parent No. 1', 'parent No. 2', 'No. 3'? Have they gone completely insane? Do we really want ... it drilled into children in our schools ... that there are supposedly genders besides women and men.”

In Indonesia the state began by banning LGBT student organizations on Indonesian university campuses, stating that LGBT people “[corrupt] the morals of the nation.” Then it moved on to an Electronic Information and Transactions Law that blocked websites with LGBT-related material because they were “offensive” and “too radical.”

You saw the same tactics in Brazil under Bolsonaro or Hungary under Orban. For example, Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party, which is turning Hungary into a one-party state, came up with a decree that ordered booksellers to place children’s books that depict LGBTQ people in “closed packaging”.

It went on to forbid the public display of products that depict “gender deviating from sex at birth,” and ban the sale of all media that depict LGBTQ people within 200 meters (650 feet) of a school or church.

It was as if the Orbanist state were legislating against drug dealers.

The authoritarian right believes (or finds it to be politically useful to pretend to believe) that sexual minorities are a clear danger to children. You can see why the Orban regime is so determined to build paranoia. Sexual disgust and the desire to protect the innocence of the young are propulsive forces for an autocrat to manipulate.

On one side are the perverts, emboldened by the decadence of corrupt Western progressives. On the other hand, the Orban regime or the Putin regime with the virtue and the strength to protect children and their parents.

Putin’s ramblings about an elite of degenerates supporting Ukraine did not come from nowhere.

In the early 2000s the colour revolutions threatened autocracy.

Alexander Dugin, often referred to as "Putin's brain," made talk of the danger of the “paedophile menace” commonplace in Russian politics and media.

After Ukraine’s “Orange Revolution” and the “Dissenters’ March” protests in Russia, homophobic panic was everywhere. The protestors held out for nearly three years against crackdowns, while Putin built up militia-like youth groups, complete with brands, training camps, and dances, to fill the public space and attack his enemies.

Meanwhile I was in Hungary in 2020 for what might have been an inspiring moment.

All the opposition parties had combined to run a popular front campaign against Orban’s Fidesz party, which was turning the country into a dictatorship.

Sensing the threat Orban reached for homophobia to shore up his vote and peel away conservatives in the coalition ranged against him. On the same day as the election for the new Hungarian parliament, he called “a referendum about child protection.”

Questions included, “do you support the promotion of sex reassignment therapy for underage children?” And “do you support the unrestricted exposure of underage children to sexually explicit media content that may affect their development?”

Unsurprisingly, the united opposition went down to defeat. Orban is a hero and mentor to right-wing movements across the world. They watched and learned.

In Brazil, the run up to Bolsonaro’s 2018 election campaign saw a record number of anti-queer killings, with reports of 445 murders in 2017. Included among them was the assassination of councilwoman Marielle Franco, a black, lesbian single mother, and the only black woman on Rio’s 51-member city council.

Online threats soared during campaigning with videos of soccer fans chanting “Bolsonaro will kill queers”

Put this together and you can make a fair case that anti-LGBT+ prejudice is the conspiracy theory of modern fascism.

The Terf wars between trans activists and feminists have been the most brutal battles I have seen on the British left. There are many reasons for hoping that they end in a compromise, not the smallest of which is that they play into the hands of some of the most dangerous people on earth.

