For people who go on about being on the “right side of history” America’s progressives seem utterly unaware of the scorn with which history will judge them if they gift power to Donald Trump.

In Spain 1937, one of the bleakest political poems in the English language, W. H. Auden, described the urgent necessity of beating fascism in the Spanish civil war. He knew that, if Franco triumphed, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini would triumph, and the whole world would suffer.

He wrote:

“The stars are dead. The animals will not look.

We are left alone with our day, and the time is short, and

History to the defeated

May say Alas but cannot help or pardon.”

If comparisons with fascism strike you as over the top, remember that fascism in its modern form is what American progressives insist they are facing.

Foreigners feel compelled to agree. Such is the overwhelming power of US culture it can seem as if half the world has been caught up in the paranoias of American liberalism.

I think I speak for millions when I say I long for the day when we no longer feel the need to think about Marjorie Taylor Greene or the packing of the Supreme Court with reactionary judges

But until that happy day dawns then, yes and OK, American progressives make a plausible case.

Donald Trump is, if not a fascist in the 1930s meaning of the word, then fascistic. He denies the results of legitimate elections. He allies with Vladimir Putin. His supporters threaten the American Republic by storming Congress. He has promised to reward insurrection by pardoning them.

If he is re-elected, his allies declare in their Project 2025 programme that they wish to create paramilitary forces and purge the US bureaucracy of anyone who is not committed to a radical right agenda.

If this isn’t fascism, then it is too close for comfort. We can argue about terms but it is unarguable that American progressives have to defeat Trump. As Auden said, their time is short.

If they are serious about politics, if they want the rest of the world to take them seriousness, if for goodness’ sake they want to take themselves seriously, they must do whatever it takes to win.

They cannot say, on the one hand, that Trump is a threat to democracy, and then be too timid to admit that the voters will not accept their candidate because he is too old to be president.

But that is precisely what a significant number of US progressives seem happy to do.

They appear to be as deep in denial as their conservative counterparts. Trump’s Republicans deny that he lost the 2020 election. Biden’s Democrats deny that an 81-year-old, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is up for the job

Their false confidence rests on two assumptions

1. That voters did not care about his age, even as the evidence that a proportion cared very much was growing; 2. That in a campaign against a bullying and unscrupulous rival Biden would not appear to be a faltering old man.

The second point is the crucial one.

Even if it is true that Biden can manage the duties of a president, his catastrophic performances on the campaign trail will hand power to Trump. (And let’s face it, not even his most loyal supporters can guarantee that there will not be more catastrophic performances between now and polling day in November.)

I don’t blame progressive Americans. I blame their political leadership.

In our populist age, professional politicians are everywhere condemned. Yet their skills are essential in a crisis.

The greatest defence of professional politicians came from the German sociologist Max Weber in 1919. He looked at the ruins of the Kaiser’s empire after First World War, and noted that it had been the elected politicians in the UK, France and the USA who had destroyed Prussian militarism.

He wanted Germany to become a liberal democracy, and in his lecture Politics as a Vocation he described how the best western politicians combined devotion to a cause with a cool appraisal of how to ensure that their cause succeeded. “Politics is made with the head, not with other parts of the body or soul,” Weber said. Politicians maintain their distance. They are detached. They see the political situation and calmly work out how to resolve it.

American progressives have a great cause: saving their Republic and stopping Donald Trump.

In 2020, their leaders behaved like the politicians Max Weber admired. The Democratic party’s leaders concluded that Joe Biden was best placed to defeat Donald Trump and so arranged matters that he secured the party’s nomination.

Since then, Democratic politicians have failed their party and their country.

At his age, Biden could only plausibly have served one term. He clung on for a reason Weber understood as well as anyone. For all his praise for democratic politicians Weber could still see how a leader’s vanity could be fatal.

“For ultimately there are only two kinds of deadly sins in the field of politics: lack of objectivity and, often but not always identical with it, irresponsibility. Vanity, the need personally to stand in the foreground as clearly as possible, strongly tempts the politician to commit one or both of these sins.”

Surely vanity explains Biden’s behaviour. He’s been trying to be president since the 1980s. Now he’s got power he won’t let it go, even if there is an overwhelming likelihood that Donald Trump, rather than a competent progressive will succeed him.

As soon as it was clear that he was determined to run again, credible candidates for president such as Governor Newsom of California or Governor Whitmer of Michigan, ought to have challenged Biden.

As it was, they kept their heads down, and took the gamble that the dangers of a second Trump term would not be as dangerous to their country as the dangers to their career of speaking out against Joe Biden.

Perhaps it’s too late now. Many good American journalists believe just that.

If Biden wants to hang on, there’s nothing anyone can do to force him to change his mind. The likely successor is Kamala Harris, who is not hugely popular. If it went to a contested convention all the factions in the Democratic party would likely be at each other’s throats.

I could go on. There are always 1001 good reasons for doing nothing. The point about the great liberal politicians is that, if they see an intolerable prospect opening up, they act to stop it. Are there really no great liberal leaders left in the US?

They must surely know that if they allow Trump to win again, they will be damned.

As he warned of fascism’s triumph in Spain, Auden wrote:

“History to the defeated

May say Alas but cannot help or pardon.”

I am not even sure that history will even say “alas” to the Democratic party leaders if Trump triumphs. It is as likely to say “you bunch of fucking cowards”.

