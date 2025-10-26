Say No to Tommy Robinson march and rally in London. Courtesy of Wiki Commons Globalising racial hatred: Israel and the international far right

Jews were once the target of fascist hatred – and indeed they still are.

Yet today the Israeli government boosts the most extreme figures in the West: Tommy Robinson in the UK, the deniers of the Serb genocide in the Balkans, and Elon Musk in the US.

Jerusalem is running the opposite of a beauty contest – an ugly contest, perhaps – to reward the worst men it can find. As it does so, it pushes a doctrine that would once have seemed absurd: to be against the hatred of Jews you must endorse the hatred of Muslims. The only true fighters against antisemitism are racists

Obviously, Jewish leaders have protested vigorously, most notably here in the UK. They are dismissed as woke fifth columnists for Hamas. The global movement to rewrite history and make opposition to antisemitism a far-right cause is extraordinary – the more so because it is so little discussed. I was therefore very grateful to the editor of the Jewish Chronicle for allowing me to investigate.

The Israeli right’s pact with Western racism

Tommy Robinson (l) and Amichai Chikli (r) in Israel. (Image: X screenshot)

The Israeli right is making an immoral and dangerous argument to Jews and to all who worry about antisemitism.