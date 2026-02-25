Praise the Lord and ban the gays

Danny Kruger is preparing Nigel Farage’s Reform Party for government – and I am sorry to say that this notion is nowhere near as absurd as it once would have seemed.

As part of preparations he wants to talk about who you have sex with, how you have sex, and whether you are having sex for the right reasons.

In an interview with the Politics Home site, the Farage’s moralist declared:

“Marriage traditionally was the means by which sexual relations between men and women were regulated, and I think we are suffering from having a totally unregulated sexual economy,”

This can only mean taxes on the single and the childless and an attack gay rights.

If you think I am scaremongering, look at what is already happening to LGBT+ rights in this country. Take the Church of England. It is our state church that is meant to represent England but instead just represents the worst of its right wing.

Earlier this month, an alliance led by wealthy evangelicals frustrated a modest proposal to allow the blessing of ceremonies for same-sex couples in its churches.

Most prominent among them was Paul Marshall, who has become a man to be reckoned with in conservative circles. He owns the Spectator and UnHerd sites. More importantly, he owns the right and on occasion far-right wing GB News channel, which shows its commitment to balanced journalism by employing Nigel Farage as a presenter – as if he were an impartial journalist rather than a loudmouthed demagogue.

It is a sign of how reactionary our discourse has become that the Church of England’s endorsement of petty prejudices passes with barely a murmur of criticism.

It’s left better men and women than its equivocating bishops to bear witnsess.

Richard Coles, one of the best known Anglican priest in the country, described how he had a friend whose partner was dying of AIDS in the 1990s and asked to see the local vicar.

“My friend called the parish church and the vicar came round…before he would give him the solace he sought, the vicar, a conservative evangelical, insisted he repudiated his homosexuality and his partner. “

The dying man refused this outrageous demand and he died unconsoled.

If you think those dark days are gone, think again.

Richard continued: