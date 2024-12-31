In March 2023 I tried to imagine how my old friend Christopher Hitchens would have coped if he had lived on into our time.

Not too well, I thought.

Like so many of us he would feel homeless. He would never have gone along with the authoritarian right. Meanwhile leftists would have rejected him, and, to be fair, he would have no time for them either.

But on one point, as I explain below, all sides could have learned from his insistence on defending freedom of speech.

The Christmas reads are for paying subscribers who have access to all articles, podcasts and archives. You can upgrade at a cost of £1.15 ($1.40) a week via the button below, and there is a free trial of offer too!

The most successful political movements pretend they are not political movements at all. They want the public to believe their goals are not ideological but common sense, and who could possibly object to that?

Nowhere is the denial of the political more strenuously proclaimed than on the “woke left” – or, if you do not like the term, “the social justice left”.

The confusion about names is symptomatic. Because the movement denies its existence, it can say that the right and, indeed, the far-right has conjured up wokeness as a phantom menace.

Widespread hilarity and relief therefore greeted the failure last week of a US conservative author called Bethany Mandel to explain what she meant when she used the term “woke.” Her new book “Stolen Youth,” accused liberals of targeting children with “woke indoctrination.” Yet she could not say what she meant.

Mandel’s inability to define her terms supposedly proved that today’s liberal-left is no different from its predecessors.

The best retort I have read recently came in a new book from the American writer Matt Johnson How Hitchens can Save the Left: Rediscovering Fearless Liberalism in an Age of Counter-Enlightenment. Johnson offers more than an examination of Christopher Hitchens’s life and thought. His research takes him from the controversies about the Russian Revolution to today’s culture wars.

No one reading it can deny that there has been a jolting cultural change in the US left over the past 10-15 years. I cannot see why progressives would deny it, unless they want to place their ideology beyond the normal bounds of debate.

Two ideas can be true simultaneously. A new and distinct “woke” ideology developed after 2010 in American academia, and boorish right-wingers use “woke” to mean “whatever I don’t like”.

Here is my map of how left-wing thought shifted and four reasons why the movement may have passed its peak.

The policing of dissent

It has never been true that only states censor. Employers and political and religious communities have always limited free thought, as has peer pressure. Writing in his preface to Animal Farm in 1945, George Orwell said that “the sinister fact about literary censorship in England is that it is largely voluntary. Unpopular ideas can be silenced, and inconvenient facts kept dark without the need for an official ban”.

He might have been talking about the 22 UK publishers who rejected Hannah Barnes’s careful and rigorously sourced exposé of the scandal at the Tavistock gender reassignment clinic.