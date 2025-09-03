Later today the “patriot” Nigel Farage will bad-mouth his own country and then bend his creaking knee to a foreign power.

The Chair of the US House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, has invited Farage to denounce “Europe’s Threat to American Speech and Innovation”. He wants Farage to act as a kind of nark and attack the UK’s Online Safety Act and EU’s Digital Services Act, even though they were passed to police child abuse, terrorism and incitements to self-harm on social media

All laws regulating what we can write and say raise moral issues, of course. But the MAGA loyalists have no right to raise them. Trump deports peaceful anti-Israel protesters, threatens US critics with libel actions, and tells American universities what they can and cannot say.

Meanwhile, as Elon Musk shows when he accedes to the demands of authoritarian governments to censor X, the US tech corporations don’t believe in free speech. They just hate regulation in Europe because it will cost them money.

I want you to walk in a polemicist’s shoes for a moment and imagine how easy it might have been for us to roll up our sleeves tonight and bang out a piece denouncing Farage as the double-dealing servant of the tech billionaires and a corrupt and duplicitous White House.

What could possibly stand in our way?

The late historian of communism Robert Conquest once offered the infallible rule that:

“The behaviour of any bureaucratic organization can best be understood by assuming that it is controlled by a secret cabal of its enemies”.

The UK’s progressive bureaucracy dedicates itself to proving Conquest’s rule for him.

As if to justify every criticism from the right, it sent five armed police officers yesterday to arrest the comedian Graham Linehan for allegedly criminal tweets.

That’s right five officers – with guns.

Linehan, who had just arrived at Heathrow after a long-haul flight, was so alarmed, he had a panic attack, and the police had to take him to hospital

If Farage were in the control room and Trump had overall operational control, they could not have done a better job of driving decent people into their arms.

A few hours after the arrest, I talked to two feminist campaigners. Both said that they and Linehan faced constant attempts by their online enemies to persuade the police to arrest them, as if disagreement on the material reality of biological sex or on the dangers of puberty blockers were hate crimes.

The Linehan case raises the possibility that they may be here in dear old England.



His arrest is shocking because the police complied with the demands of activists and corrupted state power as they did so. Let me explain how.

Linehan, in case you don’t know his work,