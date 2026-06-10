I am pretty much a free-speech absolutist. But we now live in a world where freedom of speech is being deployed by its richest man, Elon Musk, and the leaders of the United States, its most powerful country, to incite violence in our liberal democracy.

Even John Stuart Mill, liberalism’s greatest defender, said we had the right to punish incitement to violence. As important a philosopher today is Karl Popper who, in 1945, in the aftermath of the Nazis, wrote of the “paradox of tolerance.”

Free societies prove they are free by tolerating the intolerant, he said. But if the intolerant grow too powerful, free societies must act against them or they wouldn’t stay free for much longer.

Elon Musk has hundreds of millions of followers on X (Twitter). He manipulates its algorithm to favour racist and fascistic forces. His aim, as he has suggested, is to use his power to whip up what he calls “civil war” in the UK.

To take the latest example, there was a horrible attack by a Sudanese asylum seeker yesterday, who tried to behead a man in Belfast. People were furious, and rightly so. But nothing justified the pogrom that followed. Men in balaclavas targeted black families and Ukrainian refugees and set fire to their homes.

Tommy Robinson, the football thug beloved by the US far right, attempted to coordinate from Putin’s Moscow. Musk joined in and shared a post from Robinson, listing dozens of locations where people could protest against the “invader attack on our people” (see above).

There is not now a crime that can plausibly (or even implausibly) be blamed on migrants that Musk, J.D. Vance, Tommy Robinson and Nigel Farage won’t feed on like carrion crows descending on their prey.

I hear you say that it does not take Elon Musk to incite communalist violence in Belfast.

You have a point. One of the sites where racists attacked innocent migrants simply because they were migrants was the Shankill Road where, in the 1970s, “loyalist” terrorists who called themselves the Shankill Butchers, murdered innocent Catholics simply because they were Catholic.

Musk himself and his British toadies say that you can’t blame them you must blame mass immigration.

For all their excuses, the ability of the US far right to penetrate the UK remains unprecedented, and the law must respond by holding Musk and X to account and fairly determining their innocence or guilt.

As I explained in a piece from a few days ago, we have never seen a threat like this before.

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To understand how sinister our world has become, imagine a paranoid scriptwriter of the 2010s trying to pitch a plot about a dystopian future to a film studio.

“I’m setting my story in 2026. By then the world’s richest man is an extreme right-wing racial fantasist with a trillion dollars to make his fantasies reality.”

“Uh-huh,” the producer says, “and what nationality is our trillionaire?”

“I want him to be a white South African.”

“Aw, that’s too obvious.”

“No, no, no. He is a white South African. Then he moves to America. Then he buys Twitter and turns it into his personal propaganda tool to pump tales of Western decadence and white victimhood to hundreds of millions of followers. He targets Britain and undermines its prime minister. He says that ‘civil war is inevitable,’ and manipulates the algorithms to promote far-right politicians.

“Like Nigel Farage?”

“No, here’s the twist: Farage is not extreme enough for him!”

“The audience will never buy this!”