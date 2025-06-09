Writing from London

You missed out on Hitler and the National Socialist and Workers Party (the Nazi Party) in 1933. Hitler was appointed Chancellor (Prime Minister) of Germany after much debate in the upper echelons of power in Germany. Within a short period there was a terrorist assassination of a German diplomat in Paris and an arson attack on the Bundestag. Hitler declared martial law and within a year had eliminated most of the opposition parties and converted the trade unions to workers associations.

Note that a hurricane is not a crisis, so Trump is dismantling FEMA, X the Federal Emergency Management Authority. A migrant in a donut shop is a crisis, so send in the Marines.

I live in Houston TX, and I just had an insight. Texas has as many undocumented immigrants as California, but Trump is willing to make the life of California Democratic politicians hell, while our Texas Republicans get a break. I am SO GLAD that we won't be seeing this in Houston.

It has often been said that since the Founding Fathers knew that George Washington would be the first president of the United States, they felt safe and entrusting a lot of power to the presidency. In retrospect, that seems like a bad idea.

