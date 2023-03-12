Many thanks and welcome to everyone who signed-up to the newsletter last week. Paid subscriptions enable me to write, so you can imagine how grateful I am. You also allow me to provide free content to those who cannot afford to subscribe, so you can feel a warm glow of pride too. This Sunday’s round up is on the dark side of British conservatism.

Like so many weak men, Rishi Sunak lashes out when he’s cornered. The prime minister is frightened of the right in his party and country. He is destroying the UK’s protections against authoritarian power just so he can show them that he’s a big, tough guy. No target is safe if hitting it will win Sunak a couple of good headlines and save the loss of a couple of marginal constituencies. The PM will pick on anyone weaker than him. including the victims of modern slavery

His Illegal Migration Bill denies the men, women and children who arrive on the Kent beaches the right to claim asylum or receive permission to work regardless of whether they are genuine refugees or not. The government will deport them, even if, as Suella Braverman says, there’s "more than a 50% chance" that indiscriminate deportations are incompatible with the European Convention of Human Rights.

She did not say, and no one asked her, how much more: 60%, 80%,100%?

Taking their cue from their leaders, Tory MPs are urging the UK to join Lukashenko’s Belarus and Putin’s Russia by pulling out of the European convention and denying human rights protections to everyone in the country in the process.

Judge them by the brutal company they yearn to keep, and judge our attorney general, Victoria Prentis, who is happy to wave through breaches of international law, including, and most blatantly a direct breach of the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, another treaty that the UK solemnly swore to abide by.

By saying that asylum-seekers would face detention and deportation, without examining their individual circumstances, the UK was in “clear breach of the convention,” the UN said last week, “and was undermining a longstanding, humanitarian tradition of which the British people are rightly proud.”

To top it all, Sunak is the first prime minister since the peak of the Atlantic slave trade in the 18th century to oppose anti-slavery legislation. Among the many international treaties this panicked prime minister is breaking is the European Convention on Action Against Trafficking in Human Beings, which we agreed to enforce in 2009. Out it goes, and so do many of the provisions of the 2015 Modern Slavery Act, one of Theresa May’s greatest achievements in office.

Migrants will be removed “irrespective of whether a person makes a protection claim, human rights claim, or claims to be a victim of modern slavery,” the government says.

As a symbol of his intent Sunak has left the post of the independent watchdog overseeing government anti-slavery policy vacant.

Pause for a moment to reflect on what the government is proposing. In 2009, the UK agreed with its neighbours to stop the “trafficking in human beings”. This wasn’t a hard or particularly brave stand to make, we thought at the time. How deluded we were. Sunak and his ministers find any protections for migrants trafficked to work in cannabis farms, or in brothels, or forced labour gangs intolerable. They believe no one who arrives illegally deserves protection. At present victims of modern slavery have a right to live in the UK legally and claim asylum while the police investigate their treatment. The logic of the clampdown demands that even this humane concession must go.

Sunak presents himself to moderate voters in middle-class constituencies as a pretty straight guy, who can restore order after the disastrous reigns of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. But the spirit of Brexit lives on in him. He has no scruples about tearing up treaties and human rights protections, if he can see a political advantage.

Fear drives weak men to wicked deeds. Sunak is frightened of his backbenches, of the danger Reform or some other Faragist party might pose at the next election, of the Tory press, and of a large section of the electorate he must win over to have any chance of staving off a landslide defeat.

Authoritarian voters have a fear buried deep in the psyche of an island nation about losing the protection of the Channel, which I wholly understand. They voted to take back control in 2016, and now there is no control. I can grasp their anger at that too. The Home Secretary Suella Braverman certainly does, and is doing all she can to exploit those fears.

"There are 100 million people displaced around the world, and likely billions more eager to come here if possible,” she cried last week, proving yet again that she is a far-right rabble rouser rather than a traditional conservative.

Step back and look at the small-boats issue cynically, and you can make the mistake of thinking the UK is like the US, where parties concentrate on pleasing their base, and don’t concern themselves with anyone else. The Tory base wants authoritarianism, so that is what a Tory government gives it.

Easy cynicism, however, ignores a huge and heartening difference. The overwhelming majority of American voters will support the Democrats and Republicans whatever their parties do. Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election promising to build a wall to stop migrants crossing the Mexican border. The full wall never appeared but his supporters didn’t care.

The Brits, thank goodness, are transactional voters. Johnson won a stunning election in 2019. But his corruption and mendacity turned his own supporters against him. Meanwhile, Truss's incompetence brought a political price that I doubt the party will escape for years.

We are not like Americans. The voters who say they support the crackdown on asylum will expect results – and results are what the Conservative party is hopeless at delivering. Look at the line at the bottom of this chart and notice the steep decline in the number of enforced removals, not just of failed asylum seekers but of foreign criminals as well. Conservative politicians’ rhetoric is in inverse proportion to their effectiveness.

How can an enfeebled Home Office suddenly detain and deport tens of thousands of desperate people? Colin Yeo, one of the leading authorities on immigration law, makes a point I have not heard from any politician or commentator. Most people who claim asylum are genuine refugees from Syria, Iran and Afghanistan. They want to stay in the system because, however long the delays are, they know they will be granted the right to stay in the end.

Their cooperation with the state will go soon. After shutting down legal routes into the UK, the government is imposing a blanket ban on claims from anyone who arrives in the UK illegally. Unless by some miracle, deals with the French authorities end the flow of refugees, how will the Home Office prevent them from vanishing into the diasporas in British cities? I cannot imagine that many will hang around waiting for the inevitable deportation order.

Sunak will have to build prison camps to hold them. But where? No passion, not even the fear of foreigners, agitates the Tory breast as violently as Nimbyism. James Cleverly is already opposing the transformation of an old air force base in his Essex constituency into a detention centre – and he’s the foreign secretary.

Even if Sunak can build the camps, how will he deport their inmates? Sunak’s bill accepts that the government cannot send asylum seekers back to Syria or Afghanistan or any other dangerous country. Ministers know that European countries won’t take them. Rwanda? Assuming the courts approve, no flights are planned until 2024 , according to the Times. And the plans, in as much as there are coherent plans, envisage dumping only a few thousands poor and confused people in central Africa.

Colin Yeo cannot see an enforcement mechanism. He points out that between now and some unspecified date in 2024 tens of thousands of people could arrive, and as far as anyone can tell the government has no idea where to house them and where to send them.

Which brings us to the deportations themselves. “There will be violence,” Yeo predicts, “self-harm and suicides”. Police will try to pluck people from their diaspora communities, who may not respond to the seizure of friends and relatives with equanimity.

One of the ugliest features of theConservative party in its final years in power is that it has developed the irresponsibility of a spoilt toddler. Braverman, or someone speaking for her, blamed “an activist blob of left-wing lawyers, civil servants and the Labour Party” for the government's inability to tackle asylum. The Conservative party and press has since rounded on Gary Lineker, of all people, as if hounding football pundits was their prime concern

Don’t trust their whining denials of responsibility. It’s a fair guess that everyone from the prime minister downwards won’t mind too much if the courts in the UK or Europe block them. Ministers won’t face the electoral consequences of promoting unworkable policies and failing to stop the boats coming across the Channel. They will be free to blame the judges for their own manifest failures, and that will make them happy..

Blaming other people is what this government is best at, after all.

