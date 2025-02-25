John Hurt as Caligula receives the flattery of the Senate in BBC’s 1976 adaptation of I Claudius

The Roman historian Suetonius said of the mad emperor Caligula that he “added to the enormity of his crimes by the brutality of his language. He used to say that there was nothing in his own character which he admired and approved more highly than his shameless impudence. When his grandmother Antonia gave him some advice, he was not satisfied merely to listen but instead replied: ‘Remember that I have the right to do anything to anybody’.”

Keir Starmer is meeting Emperor Trump on Thursday. Like Rome’s terrified senators, he suspects that his only option is to flatter a potentate who believes he has the right to do anything he pleases.

Starmer will lie through his teeth (or “be diplomatic,” as they say in the Foreign Office) and praise Trump for changing the “global conversation” on the war in Ukraine for the better.

Seriously.

In the latest Lowdown podcast, I speak to Arthur Snell who served as a British diplomat in half the world's trouble spots, about what on earth the UK and Europe can do about Trump.

Suetonius said that flattery was the only way to deal with narcissistic monsters. Not all Caligula’s orders to feed men to wild beasts or burn them alive “were for serious offences,” he tells us. Merely “criticising one of his shows, or failing to swear by his genius” was enough for Caligula to condemn you.

Are we in the same position? We certainly appear to be. Taking Suetonius’s advice, leaders are trying to save the lives of Ukrainians and Palestinians by swearing that Trump is a genius rather than a dangerous fool.

Who can forget King Abdullah of Jordan blinking with panic as he tried to talk Trump down from his plan to take two million people out of Gaza and force them to live in Jordan and Egypt—an ethnic cleansing that would have caused the Jordanian state to collapse?

Maybe, just maybe, Jordan could take in not two million people from Gaza, but 2,000 sick children instead, His Majesty suggested, as if talking down a toddler from a tantrum.

Trump’s fantasies about Gaza are matched by his lies about Ukraine. He blames the Ukrainians for the Russian invasion. He and the US far right pour out their hatred of a democracy fighting a war of survival against a dictatorial aggressor.

Last night in a moment I suspect future generations will remember with a shudder, the US opposed a European-drafted resolution condemning Moscow's invasion and supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Britain might speak truth to power. At the UN yesterday the Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski took Trump on. He described the Russian invasion as a “modern-day colonial war”.

He then added that Trump’s calls for a return to “business as usual” with Putin’s regime would never work.

“By normalizing relations with Moscow, you would be entrusting your security and economic stability to an autocrat and a war criminal…Poland, of course, supports peace, but peace that is stable and with justice for the victims of aggression.”

Speaking truth to power is not Sir Keir Starmer’s way, however. On the contrary, the UK believes that power in the form of Donald Trump is allergic to truth. Only flattery can work.

And so, Starmer will tell Trump that he is doing a great job and would be worthy of the same Nobel Peace Prize that Obama received—if only, in his imperial wisdom and mercy, he would make a small change of course and step away from appeasing Moscow.

Success is its own justification. If the decision to fawn before American power persuades the emperor on the Potomac to help Ukraine, Starmer will deserve nothing but praise.

If all the flattering and the grovelling are in vain, however, this will be one of the most shameful moments in modern British history.

