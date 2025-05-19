Our fate depends on one man more than any other – and I don’t mean Donald Trump. Putin’s wars are slaughtering Ukrainians and spreading fear across Europe. Russia is now openly seeking to overturn liberal democratic governments – most recently in Romania. Because of Russia, heavily indebted countries, such as the UK, must divert much-needed resources to defence.
Who is Putin? What is Russia?
He is the fascist leader of a fascist state, as Dr Ian Garner one of the leading academic authorities on modern Russia bluntly explains in this week’s Lowdown.
We discuss how Putin has built a cult of victimhood, a cult of war, and a cult of death. It’s grim but essential listening.
Like German fascism, Russia has a conspiracy theory to explain Western malice and corruption. But instead of a conspiracy of Jews, Russian propagandists imagine a conspiracy of gays, lesbians and LGBT+ activists threatening the holy motherland.
Below is a long read from me on Putin’s use of sexual fears to maintain his power.
Meanwhile, with Trump capitulating to Putin today, there’s a second long read on what a hostile US and Russia mean for us here in Europe.
And meanwhile, the “leaders” of the countries in the crosshairs - yes Sir Kier, that includes you - talk some talk but, essentially, go nowhere other than under their eiderdowns, hoping that the nightmare will just go away on its own (and maybe if we suck up to Trump he’ll ask Putin not to be too hard on us). I’m retired, but ready to volunteer at any local factory or workshop that pivots to making stuff to defend ourselves and our allies with.
I imagine Putin thinks gays, lesbians and LGBT+ activists are just the tools of some sort of western liberal conspiracy, which has been trying to undermine Russia since at least the Crimean War. For much of the time the western liberals used tools other than gays, lesbians and LGBT+ activists to pursue their aims, but they will use any tools to advance their nefarious agenda. I suspect that’s Putin’s view.