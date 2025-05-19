Our fate depends on one man more than any other – and I don’t mean Donald Trump. Putin’s wars are slaughtering Ukrainians and spreading fear across Europe. Russia is now openly seeking to overturn liberal democratic governments – most recently in Romania. Because of Russia, heavily indebted countries, such as the UK, must divert much-needed resources to defence.

Who is Putin? What is Russia?

He is the fascist leader of a fascist state, as Dr Ian Garner one of the leading academic authorities on modern Russia bluntly explains in this week’s Lowdown.

We discuss how Putin has built a cult of victimhood, a cult of war, and a cult of death. It’s grim but essential listening.

We are here on Apple

On Spotify

And on Amazon here and on every other podcast app via this link

Like German fascism, Russia has a conspiracy theory to explain Western malice and corruption. But instead of a conspiracy of Jews, Russian propagandists imagine a conspiracy of gays, lesbians and LGBT+ activists threatening the holy motherland.

Below is a long read from me on Putin’s use of sexual fears to maintain his power.

Meanwhile, with Trump capitulating to Putin today, there’s a second long read on what a hostile US and Russia mean for us here in Europe.

Share

I should say that they are paywalled. Proper journalism isn’t like clickbait. It isn’t free to produce and easy to write — I only wish it were. This newsletter depends on the generosity of its readers.

If you sign up, annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself!

Homophobia: the conspiracy theory behind Russian fascism Nick Cohen · December 16, 2022 On 5 December Vladimir Putin decided it was worth his while to take a break from his disastrous invasion of Ukraine and find the time to enact a homophobic law. By the new tsar’s decree, it is now an offence for Russians to promote or “praise” LGBTQ+ relationships, or suggest that they are “normal”. Read full story

Piece