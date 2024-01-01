Happy new year!

This is the second of two posts in which I pick out the pieces that stand up best from 2023, my first full year on Substack.

July

You can listen to respectable politicians on the BBC or read respectable newspapers like the Times and believe that moderate conservatives are still a force to be reckoned with in the land.

It’s simply not true. The Conservative party shifted irreversibly to the right with Brexit, and will carry on moving rightwards after the next election. I wrote a long piece documenting the failures of moderate conservatives and criticising their inability to acknowledge what had happened to them and to their country. Re-reading I should perhaps have added a mournful note. As the default position of UK politics is for the Conservative party to win elections, its shift to extremism is deeply alarming.

August

And in the next month I proved I was an equal opportunities polemicist by writing about the extraordinary Daniel Hannan. On the one hand he is a minor figure: a right-wing pundit, Tory peer, and stop gap for TV producers when no one else will show up. On the other, as the Guardian said, “Hannan may have contributed more to the ideas, arguments and tactics of Euroscepticism than any other individual.” Tellingly, Hannan, like so many supporters of Brexit, now wants us to just stop talking about Brexit and move on!

September

I loved writing about Yascha Mounk’s research for The Identity Trap because he did not simply produce an attack on wokeness or, indeed, a defence of modern progressive ideology. Instead, he encouraged us to look at the movement’s intellectual roots. When you do, you see why “the woke” – for want of a better word – feel so strange.

Their emphasis on difference separates 21st century identity politics from all versions of leftism that preceded it.

From the determination of the French revolutionaries to tear down the distinction between the aristocracy and the rest of society onwards, a marker of left-wing politics has been a universalist desire to eradicate the penalties brought by class, gender or ethnicity. Now difference is accentuated with bizarre and to my mind self-defeating results.

October

If the crisis in Israel brought by Hamas’ mass murders were not so horrendous, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government would be remembered as one of the most laughable administrations ever to blight a democracy. It posed as being tough on security and derided the opposition’s weakness. And yet it presided over the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. I wrote about the paradox of strongmen leaders threatening national security. The paradox is not, in truth, so paradoxical: to make themselves strong, strongmen must undermine the state, which defends a country against its enemies. This is precisely what Netanyahu did.

November

In November I looked at one of the most despairing stories I have covered in years: the life and death of Vivian Silver. She was an open-hearted peace campaigner. The Israeli right hated her because she wanted a deal between Israelis and Palestinians. Hamas and the Palestinian branch of the international Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Campaign hated her for the same reason. Hamas gunmen murdered her on 7 October.

One of the attractive features of progressive life is that you are under a duty to be positive. Yet, try as I might, I cannot see any grounds for hope in the Israeli conflict. The well-lived life and foul murder of Vivian Silver to my mind encapsulated the hopelessness of the Israel-Hamas war and the bad faith that drives the world’s reactions to it.

December

When I started in journalism editors had no way of knowing which articles would attract large audiences. We would write without the faintest idea of how many people were reading what we wrote, and perhaps the culture was better for it. In the liberal press we would, for instance, just assume that readers cared about human rights in Burma. New technologies have changed all that. They have made journalism far less diverse. Editors now know exactly how many people read each piece and they stick to hot-button issues. One reason why culture war stories receive such prominence is that editors know they get the clicks.

All of which is a long way of saying that I can tell that this piece on Hilary Mantel, Brexit and England’s national myths did not attract a huge audience. And do you know what? I don’t care. I loved writing it, and if you did not read it the first time you should do yourself a favour and read it now!

That’s it. Thank you so much for your support in 2023. I look forward to meeting again in 2024.