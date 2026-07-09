Farage and Trump can't be tough on crime yet soft on crypto

Quick blast from me on how Farage is still getting away with it, despite the terrific investigative journalism from the Guardian and the Sunday Times into his links with the crypto industry.

Opponents of the radical right are not making an obvious point.

Farage pretends to be tough on crime. But as we have seen he takes money from crypto billionaires and lobbies the Bank of England to advance their interests.

Crypto is organised crime’s favoured means of moving and laundering money. Rogue states use it. Drug barons and people smugglers are paid in it. Farage and Trump’s political opponents and the media should start hammering away at their hypocrisy.

They simply cannot be tough on crime and soft on crypto.

As I say in the talk, I will be putting up a long read tomorrow.

I also asked readers who can afford it to consider becoming a paid subscriber. An annual sub works out at £1.15 ($1.40) a week, which is a good value for money. You get all kinds of benefits. You also allow me to carry on working!

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Below is a long read for paying subscribers on how Trump and Farage misrepresent crime in the UK