This week I wanted to talk to historian James Hawes about the most worrying feature of our day: the failure of conservatives to stand up to the far right.

This is a new and ominous development in British history. In the 1930s the then National Government, led by the Conservative prime minister Stanley Baldwin, legislated to restrain Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists and prevent its members marching in Nazi-style uniforms.

In 1968, the then Conservative leader Edward Heath forced Enoch Powell to resign after Powell incited racial hatred in his “Rivers of Blood” speech.

Today the Conservative party, press and Tory intellectuals will not attack Nigel Farage and forces to his right. Elon Musk can threaten violence on our streets. The radical right can talk of the mass deportation of black- and brown-skinned people who are legal residents of this country, and “respectable” conservatives go along with them.

Rather than seeing our society defend itself we look like 1930s Germany, where conservatives endorsed Adolf Hitler. Or America in 2016, when conservatives endorsed Donald Trump.

It’s a tough discussion but I hope you enjoy it.

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James is the author of the Shortest History of Germany and the Shortest History of England. His latest book, the Shortest History of Ireland, has become a bestseller.

James and I talk about history. Below, I try to illustrate the dangers we face by asking why no artist or novelist foresaw the crisis of the 2020s. I don’t blame them – politicians, generals and journalists didn’t see it coming either.

But it is a measure of the weirdness of our world that, even five years ago, it was literally unimaginable.

“Patriots” demonstrating outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Southampton [C REDIT: Wiki]

To understand how sinister our world has become, imagine a paranoid scriptwriter of the 2010s trying to pitch a plot about a dystopian future to a film studio.

“I’m setting my story in 2026. By then the world’s richest man is an extreme right-wing racial fantasist with a trillion dollars to make his fantasies reality.”

“Uh-huh,” the producer says, “and what nationality is our trillionaire?”

“I want him to be a white South African.”

“Aw, that’s too obvious.”