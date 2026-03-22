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Iran has turned the Trump administration into a moronic inferno that spews out plumes of rubbish. The sheer volume of detritus makes it easy to miss two points that ought to be obvious and ought to be terrifying.

Trump is lining up the UK and Europe to be the fall guys if the Iran war ends in disaster.

His attacks on London and Brussels will hasten America’s capitulation to Russia and to Russia’s fifth columnists on the European far right.

Clearly, Trump needs a fall guy. Before he is anything else Trump is a narcissist, who can never accept responsibility. All politicians and most of the rest of us are like that, you might say, but few can match Trump’s pathological egomania. Psychiatrists describing narcissistic personality disorder talk of the narcissist’ s grandiose need to maintain an image of superiority, and his sense of entitlement which means that he should never be held to the same rules as others. Trump demonstrates both disorders to excess.

As Iranian regime forces have demonstrated that cheap drones can threaten the world economy, Trump is desperate for someone else to blame. And as might have been predicted, that “someone” is us.

Consider his mental decline.

On 7 March, he was the bathing in his power to bomb the world into bowing before his might and majesty. Although, and in a sign of things to come, it is worth noticing that even as he crowed about his supposed victory, he still found the time to damn Keir Starmer and the UK as worthless allies.

“We don’t need people that join wars we have already won!” Trump cried.

The victory was illusory. And as the economic consequences of choking off a large part of the world’s oil and gas supplies hit, Trump turned Europe into his fall guy and scapegoat.

Trump has gone from the vainglorious braggart of 7 March to a skulking stab-in-the-back conspiracist.

On 15 March, he said that, because Europe and China needed oil to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, they should send their military forces to bail him out. “It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” Trump told the Financial Times. “If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of Nato.”

By Tuesday, he was slamming the NATO alliance as “a one way street” and, tellingly describing journalists in the US media as “truly sick and demented people”.

It all culminated in a full-on assault on Trump’s Truth Social site. He claimed that the allies were sitting out the fight and then complaining about high oil prices. He pretended that reopening the Strait of Hormuz was “a simple military maneuver … with so little risk,” but allies “don’t want to help”.

“COWARDS,” he concluded. “[W]e will REMEMBER!”

As military analysis, this made no sense. Europe does not have the necessary minesweepers to clear the strait. Meanwhile, Trump has surely destroyed the notion that America will pivot to face its superpower rival China on his watch. It’s not just that he has embroiled the US in yet another war in the Middle East. He is actually inviting Chinese forces into the Persian Gulf.

But then the German generals who prepared the ground for Adolf Hitler by claiming that they had not been defeated in 1918 weren’t telling the truth either. Germany lost the First World War on the battlefield. But by claiming that Germany would have won if socialist and Jewish politicians in Berlin had not stabbed the German army in the back, they developed a persuasive conspiracy theory.

Trump is playing the same game. The Iran war would have been over at the beginning of March if America’s supposed allies and treacherous US journalists had not stabbed him in the back, he rages.

We are Trump’s enemy now. He has made it as clear as he possibly can that he loathes liberals at home and liberal democracy abroad. The US National Security Strategy specifically states that Trump will actively interfere in the internal affairs of his supposed European allies to promote far-right anti-immigrant, anti-EU political parties. As the Council of Europe noted:

“Washington is attempting to undermine the European Commission’s power—and its ability and legitimacy—in presenting a unified position on trade, technology and regulation in future US–EU negotiations. America’s agenda in Europe is less about helping crack down on immigration and more about weakening Brussels as a geopolitical actor.”

There is a darker twist. Nato was founded in 1949 to protect Europe against the Soviet empire, which was just the Russian empire in communist guise. It exists now to protect Europe from the Russia empire in its Putinist guise. Or so we thought.

Trump is now removing sanctions on Putin and actively promoting his allies in Europe.

If you want to see our future look at the attempts of Viktor Orban’s corrupt regime to cling on to power in Hungary. His rule has been accompanied by continuous campaigns to undermine EU support for Ukraine, along with crazed conspiracy theories, gerrymandering and media manipulation.

Putin and Trump recognise a fellow autocrat and are going out of their way to ensure he stays in power.

Putin’s goons are flooding social media with propaganda portraying Orbán, as a “strong leader with global friends”, and his main rival Péter Magyar, as a “Brussels puppet with no outside support.”

Meanwhile Trump, Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance are piling in behind the Hungarian regime.

Hungary is just the start. We can expect to see the same here in the UK as Russia and America promote Farage and the forces to his right.

For the first time ever, Russian and America are working to subvert European democracy and to allow the Kremlin’s armies to seize territory and America’s corporations to seize market share.

Europe is now the villain in their stab-in-the-back conspiracy myths and the fall guy when they need to explain away their failures.

Nato is over and Europe needs to stick together. And if this crisis necessitates the UK rejoining the EU, we should get on with it because we cannot survive Trump’s cold, new world without friends.

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