In the Lowdown I interview James Hawes author of the powerful and hard-headed Shortest History of Ireland (out from Old Street Publishing next month). It ends with the prediction that the Brexit the conservative right delivered in 2016 could break the multinational British state and unite Ireland once again.

From 2016 to 2020 Theresa May and Boris Johnson played a game that Tories had been playing for 200 years. They secured a conservative victory by mobilising Ulster Unionists, the descendants of the settlers who moved into England’s first imperial colony in the 17th century.

Brexit was sold to the hardliners of the Democratic Unionist Party as a move that would make Irish unity impossible. It would destroy the Good Friday Agreement, and with it power sharing with Catholics, cross-border cooperation with Dublin, and a common European identity for all inhabitants of the island of Ireland.

Then as now the overwhelming majority of MPs believed that leaving the European Union was a disastrous mistake. First Theresa May and then Boris Johnson turned to MPs from the Democratic Unionist Party for support they couldn’t find elsewhere.

The fools could easily have restarted the civil war in Ulster.

But instead, they unwittingly revealed the weakness of Brexit Britain. The EU and the Americans refused to allow the right of the Tory party to destroy the Good Friday Agreement. Britain was forced to put an effective economic border in the Irish Sea while Northern Ireland stayed in the Single Market, free to trade with the Irish Republic and the rest of Europe.

Far from strengthening the union, Brexit weakened it – perhaps fatally.

It helped the Irish republic’s economy boom and made the south look ever-more attractive to northerners beginning to doubt whether British identity was still worth having.

Dublin welcomed 135 new financial companies between mid-2016 and early 2021, equating to one-quarter of all Brexit-related moves.

As Hawes says,

“For centuries Westminster had imposed English language and laws on Ireland – meaning that, after Brexit, Ireland was the only place in the EU that could offer both to US investors. London’s loss was Dublin’s gain. “Lest we forget at the time of partition in 1921, the average person in the north had twice the income of the average person in the south. It’s now switched. The average person in the south is now considerably wealthier than the average person in the north.”

The economic consequences of Brexit are undermining Britishness everywhere in these islands.

Far from moderating, the right, which is dominated by southern English nationalists, has got ever-more extreme. Like the communists of the 20th century, they can never admit a mistake. They can only double down

If, as seems possible, Labour can no longer provide an alternative to southern Toryism and Faragism, then nationalists will take their place. You can already see it happening in Wales and Scotland. Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland in 2025 the gap between Irish-unity supporters and unionists halved within 12 months.

Brexit may yet destroy the Britain it was meant to protect. Its failure has fanned a desperate extremism on the right, and no one can say where it will end.

“For the first time ever in the history of the UK,” Hawes concluded, “you will have a situation where English nationalist politicians are opposed by nationalist parties in Scotland and Wales. That’s completely unparalleled and it throws the entire notion of a voluntary union out of the window.”

