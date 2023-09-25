Greetings and welcome. You can access the Lowdown podcast on Apple (see below) on Spotify, Google, Android, Amazon and every other podcast host.

Since the UK began to resemble a democracy after the passing of the electoral reform act of 1884, the Conservative party has held a virtually unbreakable dominion over an enormous contiguous block of territory in the south of England. Its ability to concentrate its vote and the first-past-the-post system has guaranteed Tory power for most of the last 140 years.

The Tories are the tribal leaders of the southern English, who came to control the rest of the British Isles between the 13th and 17th centuries and much of the world in the 19th and early 20th. Now they are threatening the nation they claim to love.

I was delighted to be joined on the Lowdon by James Hawes, one of the most interesting and provocative thinkers on the future of the UK. Hawes emphasises how we will soon have a Scottish National party “matched by a southern English nationalist party masquerading as the Conservative and Unionist party”. To my mind we already have.

As Hawes says the leaders of English conservatism have grown ever more extreme. The failure of their grand projects – austerity, Brexit, Trussonomics - has succeeded only in radicalising them further.

Hawes told me

“Until Conservative can be disabused of the notion that they are the natural party of power, we have no hope. They will not abandon extremism. They want the UK to be a de facto state of a Republican America. I don't mean to sound sort of like a sort of prophet of doom about this, but I think that very few people realize just how dire a situation the United Kingdom is in both economically and constitutionally. “We really are heading for something unparalleled. I believe it will involve the breakup of the UK and, and the final dawning of us, as someone put it brutally, that we are not a rich country anymore.”

​ There are two dishonest conversations about wokeness, or identity politics if you prefer the less contentious term. The first from conservatives is wearily familiar. For some on the right “woke” is now a synonym for “anything I can’t abide”. Overuse has made the insult meaningless.

