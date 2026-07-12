Bayeux Tapestry - uncensored version.

A faintly ridiculous form of status competition has seized the English cultured classes. Bragging rights belong to those who have secured tickets to see the Bayeux Tapestry while it is on loan to the British Museum.

All tickets went within hours of going on sale on 1 July. The online queue peaked at 80,000, with hundreds of thousands trying to access the site over the course of the day.

The tapestry, depicting Duke William of Normandy’s conquest of Anglo-Saxon England in 1066, is normally on show in Bayeux for obvious reasons. Despite protests from David Hockney, who spent his later years living in Normandy, and from French museum officials that the tapestry was too fragile to be moved, President Macron agreed to loan it to Britain.

In conditions of excessive secrecy, the tapestry was deposited at the British Museum in the middle of the night. Or as a breathless BBC reporter put it on 10 July:

“The Bayeux Tapestry has arrived in the UK, for the first time since it is believed to have been created here nearly 1,000 years ago. At 02:50 BST, chaperoned from a secret location in northern France by a police guard, it was driven into a loading bay at the British Museum.”

Nick Cullinan, the director of the British Museum, declared: “It feels like a really remarkable thing not just to witness but to be part of, and we’re so excited to share it with as many people as possible.”

But why is he excited? And why are people so desperate to see it?

Perhaps I am being cantankerous. I once drove from Dieppe to Bayeux, a distance of some 200 km, in scorching heat and with a screaming toddler in the back of the car. Just when we thought we were there, we found our way over the Pont de Normandie blocked by French farmers, demanding more subsidies, as is their wont.

When we finally arrived, the tapestry seemed a crudely made and faded early medieval relic.

I hope I am not letting bias cloud my judgement. I never heard English friends say that they must make a special trip to see the tapestry when it was in Bayeux. The Bayeux Museum receives about 400,000 visitors a year. This is a respectable number. But it is not as if English art lovers are descending en masse. The Louvre had 8.7 million visitors in 2024 . If you think that an unfair comparison, the Normandy beaches, where Allied forces landed on D-Day, are just down the road from Bayeux, and they draw about two million visitors a year.

The clamour for tickets for the British Museum exhibition has been manufactured. The controversy about whether the tapestry should be moved. The secrecy. The overpowering security. The intervention of President Macron. The drop-off at dead of night in front of camera crews who just happened to have been tipped off. They have come together to create a fear of missing out.

There is a replica at the Reading Museum for those who cannot see the original. It was made by skilled Victorian women embroiderers in 1885. Alas, it is not a true copy. Because they were Victorian ladies, the embroiderers excluded all the penises in the original – and there are an extraordinary number of penises.

George Garnett, Professor of Medieval History at Oxford, has taken a keen interest in the subject, and counted a total of 93 penises. Eighty-eight are horse penises and there are five human penises, or maybe six, it is not entirely clear.

Predictably, penis size symbolises power, the professor explained. “Earl Harold is first shown mounted on an exceptionally well-endowed steed. And the largest equine penis by far is that protruding from the horse presented by a groom to a figure who must be Duke William.”

Garnett believes that the profusion of penises suggests that the designer had “a male adolescent mentality.” The notion that the nuns who made the tapestry could have come up with the idea of including dozens of penises is impossible for the good professor to contemplate.

None of the above is meant to deny the historical power of the tapestry. The Norman Conquest was the great catastrophe of English history.

The conquerors destroyed the north of England, and colonised the country. Well into the 17th century, people still believed in the Norman Yoke – the myth that the Anglo Saxons were free people who were driven into serfdom by the French-speaking conquerors. It is a myth because serfdom and slavery were commonplace before the conquest. Nevertheless, for centuries afterwards, law and government were conducted in French, the language of the conqueror, and as Lord Macaulay said, English history effectively ceased to exist.

You can at least make a case that today’s class tensions in England and the perennial exploitation of accusations of elitism owe something to 1066.

The novelist James Meek noted that,

“Almost 1,000 years after the Normans took power in England, the language of power (parliament, government, civil service, police, court, judge) the military (army, navy, soldier, battle, campaign) and finance (interest, rent, money, tax, mortgage, asset, property, inheritance) retains a strong French cast… Anglo-Saxon-derived words still make up the lexis of the everyday.”

An extraordinary 2013 study from the London School of Economics looked at Norman surnames like Baskerville, Darcy, and Talbot.

“If we examine lists of the students of Oxford and Cambridge Universities, we find that Norman names are about 1500% ‘over represented’ in 1215, based on what we would expect of their population share of England. In 1500, Norman names are still over 400% over-represented at Oxbridge. In fact, if we look at Oxford students email directory, we see that Norman names are still 28% over represented in 2011, nearly 950 years after the battle of Hastings.”

In his The Shortest History of England, James Hawes points out that Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage won the Brexit referendum by telling voters that all their ills were due to Europe and its collaborators. They ran a campaign against Frenchified experts, and only later did the hapless English discover that they had been fooled into voting against their own security and prosperity.

“Not for the first time, the English were invited to give their Europe-loving, freedom-stealing, fancy-foreign-speaking elite a good kicking, by a paid-up member of that very elite. And not for the first time, they did.”

So, yes, the hype around the Bayeux exhibition may be overdone. And in all likelihood, many will be disappointed by the tapestry. But perhaps a few will learn the wisdom of William Faulkner’s words that “the past is never dead. It’s not even past.”

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