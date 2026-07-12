Writing from London

Writing from London

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John's avatar
John
3h

Michael Wood’s account of his encounter with General Montgomery is interesting. https://www.bbc.co.uk/history/trail/conquest/after_norman/search_montys_past_01.shtml. I had the same medieval history teacher as Wood, and he taught us both that England in 1066 was far from being ‘a country ripe for conquest’ as some believed - Anglo-Saxon England as rough peasants needing the guidance of sophisticated Norman aristocrats. England’s post-1066 curse is a culture of hierarchy and subordination, as everyone but us can see, and I’m convinced that owes a lot to the Conquest even today. But as J B Priestley would say, most good things come from the people. But not in a Faragist sense, obviously.

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Bob Borsley's avatar
Bob Borsley
3h

Saw it in Bayeux in the 90s, but I didn’t noticed all the penises. However, it was hot day, and maybe that stopped me scrutinising it with real care.

For anyone who doesn’t get to see it a good substitute is the Last Invasion tapestry in Fishguard commemorating the unsuccessful French landings of 1797. It’s brilliant in my view:

https://lastinvasiontapestry.cymru/

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