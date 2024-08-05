​

I am sorry to use simplistic language. But sometimes there’s no avoiding it. Elon Musk is an enemy of my country. He hates the best of it: our liberal democracy. And he admires the worst: the race baiters and barking mad conspiracy theorists.

Like the rest of the Trumpist far right he helps to lead and to fund, Musk is predicting civil war as thugs attack libraries, mosques and police stations, and threaten to set fire to hotels housing asylum seekers.

The thuggery is built on a lie: a variant of the blood libel that was deployed against Jews for centuries. Users of X (formerly Twitter) claimed that an attacker who killed three children and injured many others in Southport was “Ali Al-Shakati” a Muslim “asylum seeker who came to the UK by boat last year”.

The alleged murderer was nothing of the sort. But the fake news spread by X began the violence against mosques and Muslims. X is of course owned by Musk, who paid $44 billion for the site – much, much more than it was worth – so he could have a global audience of 335 million for his crank obsessions.

Do not underestimate him. The old media of the 20th century never gave Rupert Murdoch and the other right-wing press barons comparable reach.

Do not underestimate the threats that are converging on the UK either. On the one hand we have the willingness of Musk to promote far-right figures inside the country. On the other hand, we have the use of social media networks to organise violence and spread propaganda.

It’s worthwhile to take a step back at this stage and ponder for a moment Musk’s sheer fucking weirdness.

He is the world’s richest man, worth some $227 billion. He was born in South Africa, lived in Canada, and now helps run not just Twitter but Tesla and SpaceX from the US. He has never had anything to do with the UK: no connection to it and no business with it.

And yet he has made us his business because the global far right inhabits a tight little world in which initiates seek each other out.

Musk has an obsessive knowledge of the men on the extremes of British life. He knows more about them and cares more about them than the overwhelming majority of people in this country.

Take Tommy Robinson. He was the leader of the English Defence League, a yob outfit. It’s pretty much defunct now because today’s far right activists are like Islamists: they radicalise online, rather than take orders from hierarchical organisations.

As the riots began in the UK, a rumour spread that the cops had arrested Robinson. It was another lie. Robinson was out of the country. Like a First World War general sitting in a chateau far from the front line, Robinson was in a luxury hotel in Ayia Napa, Cyprus. He encouraged the rank and file with denunciations of the police while he stayed safe and snug and out of danger.

Nevertheless, Musk was concerned enough to stop what he was doing and check that Robinson had not been arrested as a potential terrorist suspect.

Musk may be the richest man on earth. He may run Tesla and Space X. And yet this vastly powerful and wealthy man still has time to care about a cheap little bully with convictions for harassing journalists and contempt of court.

We give an unwarranted deference to wealthy people – or many of us do. We think that they surely cannot be so malign and stupid when their income provides so many opportunities to discover the truth. In the case of Musk, the truth is that you can be very rich and very stupid. You can run innovative companies and propagate malicious conspiracy theories simultaneously.

There’s always been an alliance between the snobs and the mobs, the plutocracy and mobocracy. What unites today’s superrich with the mobs on the streets is the conspiracy theory of the modern far right: that progressives are encouraging immigrants to take over the West.

On this view, Tommy Robinson is the leader of the UK’s white resistance. And if that sounds like drivelling insanity, so be it..

Musk restored Robinson to Twitter. He endorsed the nonsense of the under-educated loudmouth Laurence Fox that Muslims control most British cities. This morning, he was predicting that the UK was heading towards race war.

Robinson and Fox are marginal figures in British public life – although nowhere near marginal enough in my view. Yet they loom large in the imaginations of some of the most powerful men on earth because they confirm their prejudices.

Two problems follow, which we have barely begun to think about.

The first is that the global far right will now target our new Labour government. Indeed it is already doing just that.

J.D. Vance joshed the other day about wondering which would be the first “truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon”. Would it be Iran, he asked. And “then we sort of finally decided maybe it’s actually the UK, since Labour just took over”.

The Corbynite far left in the UK hates Starmer’s government. Actual Islamist candidates ran against Labour at the last election because of its soft stance towards Israel after 9 October. The facts did not matter. They never do.

The far right hates Labour because it is ever so slightly, blink and you might miss it, left of centre, and because it tries in its way to fight racism. Therefore, it must be damned.

Vance could be the next vice president of the United States. Given that Trump is a fat old man, who does not look as if he will be delighting us with his presence for much longer, he may even become president.

The treatment of Sadiq Khan, the mild-mannered mayor of London, gives a foretaste of what is to come.

In the 2010s, far-right terrorists and politicians targeted him because he was a Muslim. If you consider it strange that Musk’s obsessions are so fanatical that he goes to the trouble of following the careers of Laurence Fox and Tommy Robinson, remember that Trump attacked Khan by allying with the obscure British far rightist Katie Hopkins while he was still the president of the United States.

We failed to step back and ask what the hell was happening. We became so used to living with extremists, we forgot to register how deranged they were.

The richest man in the world and Tommy Robinson. The president of the United States and Katie Hopkins. How easily we have grown accustomed to what would have once been unthinkable.

The second problem that is getting harder to duck is what does society do about social media companies owned by its enemies.

Musk controls Twitter. TikTok is ultimately accountable to the Chinese Communist Party. When they spread fake news that sparks race riots are they merely innocent conduits for other people’s opinions or should they be held to account?

I am pretty much a free speech absolutist. But, like every liberal from John Stuart Mill[i] onwards, I draw the line at incitement to violence. Is that what Musk’s platform is doing? If so, will the UK’s new government draw the same line? Or will it be overwhelmed?

[i] Mill looked at corn merchants who were hated in the 1840s for leaving the poor to go hungry. He said that writing a newspaper opinion piece saying that corn merchants were starving the poor was one thing. That was protected free speech. It was a different matter from shouting the same opinion to an angry mob gathered at the merchant's business or home: “even opinions lose their immunity, when the circumstances in which they are expressed are such as to constitute their expression a positive instigation to some mischievous act.”

