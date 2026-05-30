Writing from London

Writing from London

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Ken Davies's avatar
Ken Davies
2h

As a Jew, please could yo tell me me why Jews would want to replace white people with Muslims? A bit counterintuitive?

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Ted Morris's avatar
Ted Morris
4m

I really don't think net migration is the gotcha that you and, for example, Fraser Nelson believe it to be. We're seeing higher emigration - a combination of a natural consequence of the Boris wave and British people deciding the country is so grim they don't have a future here. Not exactly a vote of confidence. So we still have immigration of well over half a million a year. Yes, down from the most ridiculous levels, but if you are someone who feels strongly about such things, you'd feel even more irritated at being gaslit by commentators denying it's happening.

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