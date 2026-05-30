“Patriots” demonstrating outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Southampton [C REDIT: Wiki]

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To understand how sinister our world has become, imagine a paranoid scriptwriter of the 2010s trying to pitch a plot about a dystopian future to a film studio.

“I’m setting my story in 2026. By then the world’s richest man is an extreme right-wing racial fantasist with a trillion dollars to make his fantasies reality.”

“Uh-huh,” the producer says, “and what nationality is our trillionaire?”

“I want him to be a white South African.”

“Aw, that’s too obvious.”

“No, no, no. He is a white South African. Then he moves to America. Then he buys Twitter and turns it into his personal propaganda tool to pump tales of Western decadence and white victimhood to hundreds of millions of followers. He targets Britain and undermines its prime minister. He says that ‘civil war is inevitable,’ and manipulates the algorithms to promote far-right politicians.

“Like Nigel Farage?”

“No, here’s the twist: Farage is not extreme enough for him!”

“The audience will never buy this!”

“It’s crazy, I know. But bear with me. The richest man in the world uses his money and media to support football hooligans who say ‘I don’t care if I incite violence against Muslims’. He turns a tiny British party into a force to be reckoned with because it is filled with men who scream about mass deportations and neo-Nazi guys who want to expel the Jews.”

“And I suppose the British government just sits back and lets it happen?”

“Yes, it’s a pathetic spectacle. The government is frightened of him and of the US president.”

“The president? I suppose your rich man has bought him?”

“Oh yes, he gave the president $277 million.”

“Come off it!”

“And the president promises to punish countries that try to regulate the trillionaire’s social media companies and campaigns to install far-right governments in Europe. And everyone – the Labour government, the press, the BBC – just treats it as normal.”

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You can see why this film was never made or even conceived. However paranoid writers were back then – and the arts are never short of paranoia – our world of plutocracy, monopoly, autocracy, kleptocracy and mobocracy was unimaginable.

And yet here we are, condemned to live in it.

The world’s richest man Elon Musk does indeed use his control of the X (Twitter) algorithms and his audience of 240 million followers to promote the far-right in the US and Europe.

In Britain’s case, Musk targeted Keir Starmer and talked of “civil war” and insurrection. He promoted Tommy Robinson, an anti-Muslim thug and encouraged the Trump administration to support the European radical right (not that it needed much encouragement).

The Labour government has not followed the lead set by Mark Carney in Canada, and rallied patriotic opinion against the attack from America. The British government wrings its hands instead, while the BBC treats foreign interference by racist plutocrats as a non-story, and the right-wing press positively welcomes it.

To my mind the grimmest part of Musk’s interference is his very own far-right party, Restore Britain. He needs it because even Nigel Farage isn’t extreme enough for him and so many others in the MAGA movement.

Like a study in miniature, Restore reveals the collapse of Western conservatism and the ability of hostile foreign powers to undermine national democracy.

Rupert Lowe, its leader, certainly looks the part: he’s white (naturally), with a bullish stature, and florid face, He’s another rich guy playing at being a man of the people. He went to private school, but all the coaching and prep couldn’t help him make it to Oxbridge or the Russell Group. He turned to making money in finance and, let me be fair, he made a lot. He went from the Conservative Party to Farage. Like so many others, he couldn’t live with Farage’s narcissism and set up his own party.

I am not the kind of writer to throw words like “racist” around. I acknowledge the truth of the old Conservative jibe that progressives “call everything they don’t like racist.”

But then Conservatives never stop to accept that there are conservatives who won’t call racists “racist” either.

Let us speak plainly: the reason Musk likes Restore is that it wants to deport millions of migrants and abolish the asylum system. Farage’s party is too weak for him. “Reform UK believes that anyone from anywhere can be British,” declared one supporter. “Restore Britain believes that Britain is a people [sic] defined by indigenous British ancestry and Christian faith.”

Or as Musk put it, “Nigel doesn’t have what it takes.”

Nearly all the hatred is anti-Muslim but there are links to the neo-Nazi movements of the 20th century with calls for an end to “Jewish control over our people.”

With Musk’s backing on X, the party is making an impact.

The Makerfield by-election in Greater Manchester will be the most crucial in modern British history. If Andy Burnham, the Labour mayor of Manchester, wins, he will go on to replace Keir Starmer, and the theory goes, finally provide the centre-left with a leader who can stop Farage turning the UK into a version of Trump’s America.

Farage wants to win the seat instead. But to the jubilation of its enemies, Restore is now splitting his vote. It turns out that the far right is just as prone to purity tests and sectarianism as the far left.

Don’t be tempted to dismiss Musk’s private army as a cranky irrelevance. It reveals in miniature the forces tearing the West apart

1/ The collapse of “respectable” conservatism

Ever since Farage helped force through Brexit, many respectable Conservatives have gone along with the radical right rather than fight it. The silence of the respectable is an admission of cowardice and complicity. The Conservative Party has collapsed after its disastrous term in office. Farage is taking its vote. And Conservatives cannot or will not defend themselves.

At risk of breaking Godwin’s law, the analogy with the “respectable” German conservatives, who wouldn’t fight Hitler in the 1930s, is not too far-fetched.

As I have said before, the Tory press no longer exists. Newspapers that were once Conservative now indulge Farage and applaud politicians like Jacob Rees-Mogg, who want an electoral pact between Conservatives and Faragists, and aren’t remotely concerned about how Farage imitates Trump and allows crypto barons to enrich him.

Like the mainstream Republicans with Donald Trump, they ignore all the warning lights and charge to the extremes.

And what of Elon Musk’s new best friend, Rupert Lowe? To be fair some on the right have managed to pluck up the courage to raise a timorous voice and actually oppose him.

But many won’t. Here is Stephen Pollard of the Daily Mail calling on Lowe to step aside and work with Farage and the Conservatives for the greater good of defeating Burnham.

“The rumours are that Lowe, far from giving in to demands to unite the Right, is only doubling down. But this is madness. The fact is that if the Right – by which I mean Reform, Restore and the Conservatives too – joined forces, it could win not just Makerfield but in the longer term seize power across the country.”

Pollard is a friend and he is also Jewish. Indeed, he’s so Jewish he’s an ex-editor of the Jewish Chronicle and you can’t get more Jewish than that. Yet he is willing to talk about joining forces with a party whose prominent figures talk about expelling the Jews and “seizing power”.

Comparisons with the Nazis fall apart at this point. The worst conservatives in the 1930s moved to the far right because they were terrified of Communism. Given that Communists murdered millions, you can understand their fear.

What excuse do their successors have today? Mass immigration and Islam are their main motivators. But they never acknowledge that the Labour government has slashed net migration. Nor can they admit that what allowed the migration from the poor world they so fear was the Brexit they so foolishly supported.

I can understand people being terrified of Josef Stalin. But there is something ludicrous as well as sinister about Conservatives fleeing to the far right because they are frightened off…

Andy Burnham

2/ The global threat to democracy

Let’s go back to where we started.

A South African turned–American billionaire–turned–trillionaire is promoting the far right in the UK.

Can we do anything about it? Can we say Twitter (X) is now being used to incite “civil war” (in Musk’s words)?

If so, should we ban it, fine it, or would that be an attack on free speech? For what it’s worth I believe democracies have the right to defend themselves from their enemies.

And not just from plutocrats like Musk. We know that Russia helped elect Trump by hacking Hillary Clinton’s emails, and has interfered in elections from France to Romania. America’s national security strategy is a real threat to Europe. Trump and Vance have made it perfectly clear that they will do everything they can to bring corrupt racists to power.

Why is there so little discussion in the UK and Europe about how to stop them? Shouldn’t we be building defences as a matter of urgency?

These are not questions about some fictional dystopia.

If only they were.

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