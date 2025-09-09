I am keeping this post on the far right free to read so that readers on low incomes can see it. If you can afford to support my journalism by subscribing via the link below, however, I would be very grateful. (Full details on subscriber benefits at the end of this piece.)

Oswald Mosley and his wife, Diana Mitford, attempt to march with his Black Shirts against my granddad in the East End of London in 1936 [ CREDIT: Wiki creative commons ]

In 1936 my grandfather marched against Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists. In 1977, my father took me to Lewisham to march against the neo-Nazi National Front.

Are we reliving those days? Or are we merely seeing legitimate protests against mass migration?

Farage is not a fascist or neo-Nazi. But don’t let him off too easily.

He supports Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow free elections, and because of his servility towards the American autocracy, Farage has the backing of the US far right – and, by extension, of Russia. These could be powerful friends in an election, particularly as Farage has already achieved levels of support beyond the dreams of Oswald Mosley.

The foreign backing and the rise of the online extremism in the UK are pushing him ever further into dangerous territory.

Largely unnoticed by the media, there’s a macabre dance being played out. Throughout his career, Farage has known that if he goes along with the bully boys on the extreme right too obviously many voters will desert him.

But the extreme right is growing in power. It is a part of his coalition and so he flirts with it, endorses its conspiracy theories and refuses to condemn it.

For a man who pretends to be a plain-speaking Englishman, Farage is one hell of a slippery customer.

To discuss the radical right, Sunder Katwala joined me on the Lowdown. He is the director of British Future, a think tank that focuses on national identity. He has written for the Observer and just about every other newspaper in the country. He is also one of the sanest voices I know in centre-left politics.

Sunder was born in 1974, six years after Enoch Powell’s “Rivers of Blood” speech. His father was from Gujarat and his mother from Ireland. There was racism everywhere. But as the 20th century wore on, the UK got so much better.

Now, Sunder says that, with the rise of the online right and Reform, he “can feel it going backwards.”

I pointed out that we are in a spiral of extremism. A few months ago, Dominic Cummings mocked Farage, as an old man too hidebound to consider mass deportations.

“Farage formed his views ‘in the 1990s and 2000s”, and it is “very hard for [him] to adjust to a world where the conventional ideas of that time are broken down.”

Now Farage is considering mass deportations as is Robert Jenrick and the Farage-aping Tories.

Sunder emphasised the argument I made above: there is a growing constituency for extremism that Farage cannot ignore

“About a quarter of Nigel Farage's votes think he's too woke. And that he's too submissive to Israel – aka not antisemitic – and would like something more racist than Nigel Farage.”

In the past Farage could hold the line against them.

He resigned from UKIP, the party he once dominated, in 2018 because it was embracing Tommy Robinson, and developing an “anti-Muslim fixation”.

Today he faces a choice.

He can either keep out fascistic extremists and hope to win over more moderate votes. Or bow to the pressure from the extremes. It seems that the extremists are winning, and Farage is bowing and scraping before them.

You only need to see the welcome given at this weekend’s Reform conference to anti-Vaxxers and rabble rousers who incite violence to know that.

Sunder said we should not underestimate the malign influence of Elon Musk

“Musk has created a 24/7 online milieu that has taken my life back 30 years. I had a whole decade and a half in which nobody was racist to me at all…I’ve seen progress in playgrounds, in football stadiums, in workplaces, and now I've got the world's richest man running a platform (X) where the P word and the N word are everywhere.”

Musk is breaking British law but “we don’t apply the law online to the world's richest man running an unlawful, illegal site, which does not take down absolute misogyny and absolute racism.”

When it does not matter, we “police free speech and put content warnings on Aladdin cartoons…But we are under-policing absolute fascism and racism.”

Musk, Bannon and Trump say, “there will be no boundary between the respectful right and the racist right.”

And poor weak Nigel Farage is now too aware of the power of Musk and the far right to draw a boundary of his own.

As Sunder says,

“He's sitting on the fence on violence, on policing, on the rule of law, and on conspiracy theories.”

To take one example, there are nonsensical allegations online that the police are busing in anti-racism protestors to confront right-wing demonstrators outside hotels where migrants are staying.

The idea that the police would set up fights between far rightists and leftists, they would then have to break up, is howling mad. But it feeds the self-pitying paranoia on the far right that the “establishment” is out to get them.

Farage feared that, if he dismissed the bussing hoax, his own supporters might turn on him. So, he posted footage online that he claimed was proof the police had “transported leftwing protesters to the Bell hotel in Epping” [scene of the most intense protests].

What a disgraceful way for a man who wants to be prime minister to behave.

Farage might say instead that demonstrators should never wear facemasks, respect the rule of law and never resort to violence.

But as the alert among you will have noticed: he rarely does that.

And so down and down the spiral goes. “Remigration” is the new buzzword. In standard English it means the forcible deportation of migrants and their descendants who are legally in the UK – ethnic cleansing, as Slobodan Milosevic called it.

An anti-racist monitoring group reported:

“More than 76,000 posts in 2025 contained calls for the UK to enact remigration, a far-right term for mass deportations of both migrants and citizens of non-British heritage. Close to a fifth of these posts were from accounts located in the US, reflecting the importance of transnational networks to anti-migrant narratives.”

Elon Musk, the AFD in Germany and Rupert Lowe here in the UK all flirt with these ideas

You rarely hear Farage challenge them either.

You might, however, expect that the Conservatives would challenge him. It’s Tory votes he is stealing after all. Once the Tories were brave. When Enoch Powell said in 1968 that immigration would bring “rivers of blood”, Ted Heath and the Tory leadership of the day turned on him.

Now Kemi Badenoch says next to nothing, and Robert Jenrick tries to out-flank Farage from the right. Never make predictions, especially about the future, as the old saying goes, but the Conservatives look finished.

Meanwhile a supposed Labour government lacks the courage to speak out, even though the country would listen if it did.

Sunder believes that the politicians are ignoring the majority of voters who accept and welcome “the progress Britain made on race” and welcome the “intergenerational change towards progress and tolerance in Britain that is far faster, further and deeper than in any of the other Western European countries.”

Rishi Sunak has been Prime Minister and Kemi Badenoch leads the Conservative party. Sadiq Khan is the mayor of London, and we’ve black and Asian first ministers in Scotland and Wales.

About 25 per cent of the UK does not welcome this change, which is fine. What is far from fine is that all parties, most of the press and the BBC pander to the 25 per cent and ignore the big country beyond them.

Sunder concluded

“We are probably one of the most liberal, one of the most inclusive societies that's ever existed in this world. We are Britain. We are not America or France. We should put the kettle on and thrash it out.”

