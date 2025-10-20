Writing from London

Would you dare to criticise Al Capone in his glory days? The real joke, of course, is that the one identifiable strength of the US economic model (freedom of inquiry and exchange of views) over China, is not longer as evident as it was. It is by no means obvious either that the US is the anchor of the post-1945 world as it used to be. Luckily for us all, China has very limited and largely regional hegemonic ambitions, largely because they regard us as 'unfit' for their civilisational accomplishments, whereas, as we have seen, Trump has designs on Canada, Greenland, Venezuela and so forth. The Chinese have also thrived from a multilateral world order which Trump is ripping up. They just want to tweak the rules of the game. Alas, we allow two thick ex army officers -Iain Smith and Tommy Tugendhat - and the preposterous 'Luke de Pulford'(whoever he is) to dictate our relations with what will soon be the global economic superpower. We are not a serious country anymore.

Murdoch had the same effect on British politics. When Murdoch embraced Blair and Labour in 1997 John Major knew his days were numbered. Nothing like the financial and legal threat of MAGA but a feeling that power had swung towards the left. Notice the complete lack of such influences in today’s British politics. We have pigmies like Farage getting 31% of the poll on the basis of 7% illegal immigration.

