You could see the best and bravest of the United States demonstrating against Trump’s rule at the weekend. But in the heart of power cowardice is everywhere on display.

To appreciate its scale, imagine that you are a Washington journalist – in this case Edward Luce, Chief US Commentator of the Financial Times. Nearly everyone in Washington is happy to talk to you, in part because you are a perceptive and talented writer, and in part because you are from the FT, one of the most influential newspapers in the English-speaking world.

Then see what happens next.

In our Lowdown podcast, Luce described to me how he was preparing a long read for his paper to mark Trump’s second presidential election victory on 5 November, 2024. (I know, I know, not even a year ago – how time drags.)

Edward called people in politics, business, the military, and the private and NGO sectors. Everyone was happy to speak to him. Of course they were. But there was a catch. Hardly anyone wanted to put their name to criticism of Trump.

“I cannot tell you how surprised I was by how many refused to go on the record,” Luce told me. “It’s like being a reporter in Turkey.”

His contacts declared in booming voices that “people needed to stand up to Trump.”

And then they added in a whisper, “that’s off the record, by the way.”

As Luce says, the US under Trump is no longer an America most of us recognise.

“It is beyond parody. This is the land of the First Amendment where you do not get penalised for speaking your mind. Well, that’s no longer true.”

A little fear goes a long way, and the MAGA movement has developed an effective system for spreading it.

You cross it and you pay a high price, and people who try to help you know that they will pay too if they come to your aid. And so, they back away from you, as if you are carrying a contagious disease.

For instance, you’d think that billionaires had enough money to tell politicians to go to hell – “fuck-off money,” as we used to call it. In the world we have lost, of moderate politicians restrained by law and convention, that was true.

Now even Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in humanity’s history, capitulates. He turns his Washington Post, from a newspaper with guts into a dreary fanzine, because he knows Trump will come for his billions if he does not.

Luce gave me an example of how far the chill had spread. His colleagues had interviewed a hedge-fund billionaire. He was the type we called a “master of universe” in the 1990s, when we foolishly thought that economics mattered more than politics

This particular master of the universe denounced on the record and in detail the disastrous impact on the US economy of Trump’s tariff wars.

Every word was true.

But no sooner was the piece published than he showed how puny men like him were in the new Trumpian order.

He denied saying what he had in fact said. He demanded a retraction, even though the FT could produce a transcript of the interview.

“What happened was this super rich guy who you’d think would be immune or would feel safe had received a call from a senior member of the administration. Clearly, it was enough to have him turn around and denounce something that was totally accurate and within context.”

Trump, Putin, Xi, Erdogan and all the other wannabee autocrats and actual dictators are teaching a hard lesson to anyone who believes in theories of economic determinism from neo-liberalism to Marxism: politics always beats economics. The holders of political power can always turn the superrich into supplicants by the simple method of threatening to take their riches from them.

Luce looks at how Trump manipulates his control of the US Department of Justice to launch legal action against those who cross him – his former national security adviser, John Bolton, the former FBI director James Comey, the New York attorney general, Letitia James and others who have offended America’s thin-skinned potentate.

The legal costs are crushing.

In the old world, benefactors would have rallied to help.

But now, as Luce says, the “people who used to give to those legal defence funds or give their free time as [pro bono] lawyers, they’re intimidated.”

They worry that they will suffer from guilt by association and won’t get jobs because law firms and corporations will be too frightened to take them on.

The fear extends way beyond Washington. In August, Reuters reported that:

“Dozens of major law firms, wary of political retaliation, have scaled back pro bono work, diversity initiatives and litigation that could place them in conflict with the Trump administration. Many firms are making a strategic calculation: withdraw from pro bono work frowned on by Trump, or risk becoming the next target.”

Luce says we are witnessing,

“The supremacy of the will of one man and an extraordinary display of submission from pretty much every US institution.”

