The latest Lowdown podcast interview is with US-based journalist Ben Cohen. He casts doubt on the poll-driven narrative that Trump is gaining and is more likely than not to win the US presidential election.
I am working on a long read on an underrated criticism of “horse-race journalism”. To put it bluntly, the polling traditional political correspondents rely on is invariably hopelessly inadequate.
The pollsters got the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections wrong. They blundered again with the 2015, 2017 and 2024 UK general elections. And yet journalists continue to present readers with a discredited form of information, and pass it off as if it is serious research.
I can think of no other area of commentary where journalists rely on such discredited methods.
I hope the piece will be up in a few days
I’ve sat through many elections and I ask one simple question: if polls are so inaccurate why is it always only the side behind in the polls who are whinging about how wrong the polls always are? If the polls are always so wrong, why isn’t the side in the lead ignoring them? For that matter, why do all parties in all elections continue to commission polls if the industry is so inaccurate?
Simple answer: it isn’t. If you look at all polls rather than cherry picking, the American polls did a very good job in all recent presidential elections other than 2016. Not to mention the midterms of 2018 and 2020. UK polls have been less reliable, but to demonstrate how good polls can be, consider that the UK general election exit polls have been incredibly accurate since 1997, always within 10 seats.
And to add - reputable polling aggregators like 538 or Silver Bulletin don’t project a runaway victory for Trump. They all have a very close race, generally with Trump a hair’s breadth ahead. Does that sound completely ridiculous to anyone who’s seen how evenly divided America has been the last few cycles? Not to me.
I blooming well hope you are right!