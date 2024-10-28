The latest Lowdown podcast interview is with US-based journalist Ben Cohen. He casts doubt on the poll-driven narrative that Trump is gaining and is more likely than not to win the US presidential election.

I am working on a long read on an underrated criticism of “horse-race journalism”. To put it bluntly, the polling traditional political correspondents rely on is invariably hopelessly inadequate.

The pollsters got the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections wrong. They blundered again with the 2015, 2017 and 2024 UK general elections. And yet journalists continue to present readers with a discredited form of information, and pass it off as if it is serious research.

I can think of no other area of commentary where journalists rely on such discredited methods.

I hope the piece will be up in a few days

