Writing from London

Writing from London

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Belderson's avatar
Martin Belderson
9hEdited

Nick, it's even worse than you describe. Der Spiepel now reports the first Patriot battery from this 'deal' (AKA cash sale to Germany and Norway) will arrive in Ukraine in eight months time. That's March next year. And no one knows when the rest will be delivered.

https://www.spiegel.de/politik/deutschland/ukraine-krieg-warum-die-suche-nach-patriot-systemen-fuer-kyjiw-so-muehsam-ist-a-ba5ca38d-3ebf-44c4-a831-0624f7ce1f96https://bsky.app/profile/noelreports.com/post/3lumwyqcq3s2r

So keep on keeping on. Never give a fascist an even break.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nick Cohen
Lee's avatar
Lee
13h

Phillips O’Brien has been wise on this, Never fall for Trumps supposed charges of tune on Putin, in fact the editors who give is the 11th, 12th and 13th headlines telling us Trump has ‘finally had enough of Putin’ really should find another kind of work as they clearly lack the necessary skepticism to be journalists. I mean seriously how many times can you write that story before realising you’re being played

As for ‘Europe can’t help Ukraine’ I’m sorry but they can, it’s time for the endless nice words to end and actions to back it up, it’s time for European troops in Ukraine, if a massive multi national coalition can form to shoot down Iranian missiles aimed at Israel, all while Israel ignores EU concerns about their actions in Gaza, then why can’t the Royal Air Force, the French and the Swedes patrol the skies over Kyiv shooting down drones and missiles? I’m not arguing they should shoot Russian soldiers (though actually i think they should and I’m ready for ground troops too) but they should at least provide defensive help

I can’t imagine how tired Zelensky must be to sit in yet another run hearing yet another EU leader tell him how brave he and his people are, where is the same bravery from European politicians, yes their would be backlash at the idea of Europeans firing weapons in Ukraine but we elect politicians to lead, so where is the leadership here? Is the Putin threat existential or not? Are Ukraine fighting to protect Europe, as these politicians so often say, or not? If so, when will Europe treat the threat seriously, date Putin to kill a European solder or shoot down a European plane, speaking of which, it’s time for Europeans to fill the hotels of Kyiv and the embassies and stay in apartments all over the city, let the Russians know they’re there but not where and dare Putin to continue with indiscriminate attacks when it might be a European general or ambassador in that residential building he is targeting, dare him to make the mistake the Japanese made at Pearl Harbor and unite Europeans in disgust at killing one if their own and see if this will trigger more support for direct European action in Ukraine

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nick Cohen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture