Think once, think twice… think a million times before giving Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt.

I know, I know, you are always meant to be fair to your enemies.

“You shouldn’t play into their hands,” wise editors say. “You should appear reasonable. Acknowledge their good points. Don’t let them say that you are deliberately suppressing facts that don’t support your argument.”

I have learned from hard experience the truth of this pious advice.

A polemicist in full spate is a writer possessed. Your argument drives you forward. It’s like an express train hurtling from the first to last par – gathering speed as it goes. You don’t want a bump in the track to derail it or a dodgy set of points to send it off down a branch line.

You feel an almost physical exhilaration when you hit “send.” Every word is in place. Each paragraph leads to the next.

And then some literalist critic, who was doubtless over potty trained as a child, points out that you have avoided awkward questions – and your beautifully constructed edifice collapses.

So, yes, you should always be fair and acknowledge inconvenient facts. If loftier motives don’t move you, you should remember that readers will not trust your work unless you are honest with them.

Except in the case of Donald Trump, that is, where fairness always fails.

Because he lies so often, and has never paid a price for lying, it is utterly pointless to offer him the benefit of the doubt. You just make a fool of yourself if you do.

In good journalism, as in a court of law, a suspect is innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt. With Trump and men like him, the converse applies. They are guilty until proven innocent. `

Example: Aid to Ukraine

On 15 July, Trump delighted what is left of the Western Alliance by U-turning on military aid to Ukraine – or so it seemed.

Since returning to the White House, he had given every appearance of being a bought-and-paid-for Russian agent. Trump called Vladimir Putin a “genius,” while blaming Ukraine for the war and humiliating its president with the help of his gruesome sidekick J.D. Vance.

And then Trump announced that he plans to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine. They are “desperately” needed to shield the country from intensifying Russian air strikes. Not content with that, he threatened "severe tariffs" of "about 100%" if there isn't a deal to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days.

I wrote a highly sceptical piece (see below) pointing out that Trump began back-tracking within hours of the apparent change in policy. The delay in imposing sanctions meant that Russia could continue terror bombing Ukrainian cities, and that in any clash of wills, Putin would stare down Trump.

But I did not balance the criticism by saying that at least Trump was allowing the US to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine once again. Readers pointed out that I was being unfair, and I was.

Maybe my subconscious was editing out awkward facts that derailed the train of my argument.

If this was the case, my subconscious has been vindicated.

Dear reader, mark the sequel.

The apparently solid promise to protect Ukrainian cities from indiscriminate Russian attack is dissolving. The deal Trump appeared to accept was that European Nato members would send US weapons – particularly Patriot systems –to Kyiv and pay the US for replacements.

But the German defence minister Boris Pistorius was quoted in Der Spiegel on Wednesday saying that the US was not telling Germany when the replacements would arrive. Without guarantees from the Trump administration, “countries transferring systems cannot continue to meet their NATO requirements.”

I am sorry to say that Trump’s failure to act is yet another sign of the desperate state of the Ukrainian cause.

The Russian attacks are relentless. Putin does not care how many miserable Russian recruits die in his war. The US won’t and Europe can’t save Ukraine. Only this week, Zelensky delighted Moscow propagandists, and needlessly threw away international support, when he signed a controversial bill into law on Tuesday that threatens the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption watchdogs

Meanwhile the Russian media mocks Trump’s attempts to play the hardman and portrays as him a spineless fool (see video above).

Maybe it is wrong.

Maybe I am wrong. (It’s been known.)

But surely history has taught us by now to never give Trump the benefit of the doubt.

There’s an old piece of advice for British journalists interviewing a politician. You must always ask yourself “why is this lying bastard lying to me.”

With Trump you need to ask that question once, twice, a million times before you even think of giving him the benefit of the doubt.

And even then, I wouldn’t risk it.

