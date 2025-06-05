I try to keep posts about our crisis free to read so that they can receive a wide audience. But, if you can afford to, please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber.

Resist the temptation to discover an atom of goodness in Elon Musk now that he has turned on Donald Trump. By all means, enjoy the spectacle of thieves falling out. If you wish to gloat as they tear lumps out of each other, please, be my guest.

But subscribing to the doctrine that “my enemy’s enemy is my friend” is one of the surest ways to play into your enemies’ hands.

You end up looking compromised — and just plain stupid.

Musk should not be anyone’s friend, let alone the friend of believers in liberal democracy. His only true friends are on the far right. Do not forget that he incited racist violence on the streets of Britain at the very moment when mobs were threatening to burn Muslims alive in their mosques and asylum seekers in their hostels.

We should not forget either that he appeared by video link at a rally for Alternative für Deutschland and told a cheering crowd of far-right Germans – of all people – to stop feeling guilty about the Nazi era because “we need to move beyond that”.

And while we are at it, Musk proved that all the money in the world cannot buy a shred of dignity. He bowed and scraped before Vladimir Putin so often it’s a wonder there was any skin left on his knees.

His favoured tactic was to bombard his captive audience of Twitter (X) followers with hundreds of Tweets backing the Kremlin and demeaning the Ukrainian struggle. To the surprise of no one, it turned out that much of the pro-Moscow propaganda Musk shared had in fact been manufactured in Moscow.

I am a centrist now, about as boring as they come. I don’t lightly throw around “racist,” “neo-fascist.” But that’s what Musk is. He is signed-up to the Great Replacement conspiracy theory and was preparing to use his wealth and propaganda machine to claim that, if Trump had lost the 2024 US presidential election, it would be because the Democrats had imported illegal immigrants to rig the vote.

Musk lies all the time. He lies about his businesses. He lies about politics. Some liberals are salivating now because Musk has just tweeted that Trump was suppressing the files about Jeffrey Epstein providing young women to powerful men because Trump himself was one of those powerful men.

The accusation is perfectly plausible. But as it comes from Musk, it’s probably a lie. In 2023 Rolling Stone ran a list of the lies Musk had told in his business career. You needed to take a day off work to read through it.

A few Democrat politicians want to bring Musk “back into the tent” – he was a Clinton Democrat circa 2016. Meanwhile the Politico news site suggests that Musk’s conflict with Trump is “complicating the Democratic party’s portrayal of him as a chainsaw-wielding, bureaucracy-breaking villain.”

But as Bill Kristol a never-Trump conservative, pointed out, Musk “really is a chainsaw-wielding, bureaucracy-breaking villain… [who has brought] immeasurable damage to our government.” There should be and can be no compromise with him. He is also hugely unpopular – more so than Trump. So why hang that albatross around your neck when you should – to mix metaphors – hang him out to dry.

From the point of view of the West, it’s clearly not in our interests that Musk and the Silicon Valley tech bros have lost the battle on the right to America First nationalists.

Whatever other loopy ideas they possessed, Musk and his friends did not believe in tariffs and running unsustainable budget deficits. With them gone, the chances that Trump will, in his idiocy, provoke a full-blown economic crisis have grown greater.

But then even when Musk was hanging around the White House, he never showed that he could restrain Trump. The democratic world needs to understand that no good was ever going to come from Musk or Trump or any member of the far-right clique that has taken over Washington.

We shouldn’t fool ourselves by thinking that we can be their friends, Instead, we should learn to look after ourselves.

