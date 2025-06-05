Writing from London

Writing from London

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cannes Doodle's avatar
Cannes Doodle
1h

It will be interesting to see the Epstein details. That won’t play well even with Trump’s diehards.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nick Cohen
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Nick Cohen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture