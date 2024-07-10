Trump meeting Putin during his first term

For all their denunciations of the “elites”,” you have to search hard to find organisations more elitist than radical right political parties. Whether you look at Reform in the UK, Fidesz in Hungary and, of course, the Republicans in the United States, you find personality cults, where the leader’s word is final,

If they do not wield the power of a Hitler or Stalin, then they remain the closest the democratic world comes to dictators.

All of which raises an enticing prospect for every corrupt businessman or woman, corporation and, indeed, actual dictator that wants to get their way with the radical right. They don’t need to suborn and persuade party members, let alone the wider public.

They need only convince an audience of one: the big boss.

A more efficient vehicle for corruption has yet to be invented.

It is for this reason every dictatorial regime on the planet will welcome the return of Donald Trump—Vladimir Putin’s regime most of all. For the prospect of a second Trump term is keeping his invasion of Ukraine going.

The pinpoint focus of the daily news can make us lose the wider picture in the fog of war. You see the suffering of the people of Gaza and miss that the Israeli government does not have a clue about how to secure a stable victory. You see the Russians slaughtering the patients and staff at the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv and think that such a barbaric power must surely crush its enemies.

I do not wish to diminish Ukrainian suffering but Putin is not even close to victory. He needs Trump to cut off US supplies to Ukraine if he is to stand a chance of success.

Russian losses in a war Putin thought would be over in days in 2022 are as unsustainable as they are astonishing. Under Tsarism, communism and Putinism, Russian generals have always thrown the lives of their men away with ghastly abandon.

But there comes a point when there’s no more meat for the grinder or fodder for the cannons.

Mediazona and Meduza, two independent Russian media outlets, examined obituaries and inheritance records that showed that beteween 106,000 and 140,000 Russian soldiers had died by June 21st. Their numbers are broadly consistent with estimates by the French government, which put the butcher’s bill at 150,000 by May, and BBC Russia, which reckons that at least 113,000 Russians had died by June.

The Economist said a few days ago that documents from America’s defence department suggest that around three to four Russian soldiers are severely wounded for every one killed in battle. That would mean that between 462,000 and 728,000 Russian soldiers were out of action by mid-June—more than Russia’s estimated invading force in February 2022.

To put that another way, roughly 2% of all Russian men aged between 20 and 50 may have been either killed or severely wounded in Ukraine since the start of the war.

No country can sustain losses like that.

And for what has Putin’s serf soldiers lost their limbs and lives? The Kharkiv offensive has petered out without capturing Kharkiv. Rather magnificently, Ukraine, a country without a navy, has used drone technology to defeat the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Putin needs Trump back in power if he is to rescue his imperial adventure. The more so because Europe is belatedly rallying to defend Ukraine and itself.

Kyiv can absolutely rely on the UK’s new Labour government. The French elections saw advances for Marine le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who in a living vindication of the horseshoe theory simultaneously indulge Putin from the far right and far left. But their gains did not destroy the consensus in Paris to defend Ukraine. Even Italy’s “post-fascist” government is o​nside.

But without US military, intelligence and economic support they will struggle to defend Ukraine and the rest of Europe. Trump’s advisers are already briefing the US press that they will cut a deal with Putin. We will have to fight on, but the chances of success will be slim.

Now wonder Russia hangs on with such hope

Historians tend to dislike the “great man theory of history”, which uses the decisions and characters of leaders to explain momentous events.

Yet when you study a personality cult you must conclude that the personality of the leader matters more than anything else, even if you accept that there are broader historical reasons behind the emergence of the Trump or any other cult.

Trump’s admiration for Putin is decisive. It doesn’t matter if Russia has bribed Trump – and any Putin supporter who doesn’t take bribes is leaving money on the table – or blackmailed him. Maybe Trump is simply excited by Putin’s hatred of liberalism and love of power. Malcolm Turnbull, the former Australian prime minster spoke with the ring of truth when he said

“When you see Trump with Putin, as I have on a few occasions, he’s like the 12-year-old boy who goes to high school and meets the captain of the football team. ‘My hero,' It’s really creepy.”

I am not arguing that there is never popular support for isolationism.

Liberal nationalists hate to admit it but isolationism always has an appeal. It is no easy thing to ask your fellow citizens to spend blood and treasure on other countries’ wars.

And yet in the case of Ukraine the lives of no Western servicemen and women are at risk.

As for the treasure, supplying Ukraine with the means to defeat China’s allies in Moscow is a remarkably cost-effective way to advance American interests and, indeed, Western interests.

When Russia invaded, Republicans were more eager than Democrats to help Ukraine stand up to the aggressor. Even now, despite all the efforts of Trump, Fox News, Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson, about one third of Republican voters either support the existing US aid programme or want to see it increased.

Meanwhile, many of those who say they oppose Ukraine would be open to persuasion. After all, demonstrations of Russian aggression persuaded the Christian nationalist speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, to risk his career in the MAGA movement by passing the Biden aid package for Ukraine earlier this year.

Every now and again conservatives will try to justify Trump’s decision to meet Putin’s wishes. Senator J D Vance, once an interesting politician, who now in a process of reverse alchemy has become a Trump bootlicker, sees support for Ukraine “as a self-interested effort by economic elites to preserve a global order that advanced their interests” while screwing over the type of people he represents in post-industrial Ohio.

Unless he is a complete fool – always a possibility, I grant you – Vance must know that it was China’s entry into the global market that destroyed manufacturing jobs in Ohio and across the West, and that a defeat for Russia is a defeat for China’s ally.

Worst of all, I suspect, he argues in bad faith, as so many others do.

If Trump opposed Putin, so would his supporters. As in any political cult the opinion of the boss is decisive. Because of his supporters’ craven servility and the fatal political incompetence of the US centre left, it looks a near certainty that Boss Trump, the only friend Putin wants or needs in the West, will be back.

I do not believe that the US, Europe and, above all, Ukraine is ready for what is about to hit them.

