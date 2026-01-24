Writing from London

17h

Nick names the most disturbing surface truth plainly. Something is wrong here. Not just politically, but cognitively and morally. The insults, the grandiosity, the casual cruelty toward the war dead, the babbling entitlement, the inability to register consequence. Nick asks the question many people are afraid to ask out loud, what is happening inside this man.

But as I read his piece, another question kept forming alongside it, quieter but just as dangerous.

Even if Nick is right, even if this is decline layered on top of long standing pathology, why is there so little resistance left in the system meant to contain it?

That feels like the hinge.

Presidents have always brought their personalities with them. Some were reckless. Some were vain. Some were brittle or paranoid or impulsive. The difference was not that earlier leaders were saints. The difference was that the system expected to correct them still functioned.

So I ask myself, what used to slow this down?

It wasn’t just the Constitution on paper. It was friction in practice. Advisors who refused. Institutions that stalled. Allies who pushed back. Media that treated instability as news rather than spectacle. Parties that feared disgrace more than retaliation.

Nick describes a man who insults allied war dead, fantasizes about seizing territory, and interprets flattery as proof of dominance. What he also shows, perhaps without fully dwelling on it, is that these behaviors now travel almost unimpeded from impulse to consequence.

Why does that matter more than diagnosis?

Because a disinhibited leader is dangerous only if nothing absorbs the shock. In Nick’s examples, the insult lands, the threat circulates, the lie propagates, and instead of resistance, the system bends. Sometimes it even translates the impulse into policy.

That’s new.

Nick notes how reporters sit quietly while Trump abuses their colleagues. That image stuck with me. Not because it proves cowardice in individuals, but because it signals the collapse of corrective friction. When people who know better no longer interrupt, the system stops self correcting.

So another question follows. Is the danger primarily that Trump says these things, or that so many actors now treat them as ambient noise to be managed?

Nick cites the Goldwater rule, journalistic taboos, professional caution. All honorable in isolation. But what happens when restraint becomes abdication, when norms designed to protect dignity end up shielding power from scrutiny?

At that point, decline does not need to be diagnosed to be dangerous. It only needs to be indulged.

Nick is right to say that pretending we can muddle through is no longer defensible. But I’d sharpen it slightly. The real emergency is not that the emperor has no clothes. It’s that the court has stopped reacting to nakedness at all.

Checks and balances don’t fail all at once. They fail when friction disappears. When delay becomes compliance. When silence becomes a processing stage rather than a refusal.

Nick asks when we will see those checks applied again. I think the uncomfortable answer is that they won’t reappear on their own. They only exist when people inside institutions choose to reintroduce cost, hesitation, refusal, and consequence.

This isn’t about panic or fear. It’s about the mechanics of the system.

A system that cannot slow down a leader in obvious distress does not need a mad king to collapse. It only needs momentum.

I believe that’s the danger Nick is targeting. And that’s why his question matters far beyond one man’s mind.

17h

Trump’s mental acuity was not really fully tested at the last election, as he was up against a candidate whose public discourse consisted of waffle about joy and the future, punctuated by inexplicable, mirthless laughter. But clearly there is a problem with Old Orange, and at his age it could easily get worse very rapidly. My impression is that senior figures in the administration, especially Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent, are doing what they can to rationalise and reinterpret his most dangerous statements, and can maybe restrain the old fella on occasion, but that probably won’t be enough to see the world through the next three years. A rebuff to Trump in the mid-terms will clip his wings in some areas of policy but not others. The question is: can the 25th Amendment ever be used by a servile cabinet, however grievous the circumstances, or is it not worth the paper it is written on?

