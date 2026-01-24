Because they are such a menace, I keep posts on the threat from Trump and Putin free for readers on low incomes. If you can afford to support my journalism, however, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. You would help me enormously

Donald Trump insults the memory of the 1,061 British, Canadian and European soldiers who died in America’s failed war in Afghanistan. So egregious were his lies, he portrayed them as cowards who ducked the hard fighting.

“We’ve never needed them,” he said. “They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan … and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

Instead of just arguing that America is strong enough to go it alone, Trump delivered abuse that America’s allies – or should I say former allies? – will never forgive or forget.

After that performance, even British right-wingers are disassociating themselves from Trump as they belatedly realise what the rest of us have known for more than a year – Trump will make his European friends look like traitors to their own countries.

Why does he do it?

What is wrong with him?

If the media granted them a hearing, psychologists would suggest that it was at least possible that Trump was an old man suffering from behavioural disinhibition – “socially inappropriate verbal, physical, or sexual acts, which reflect a loss of inhibition or an inability to conform to social or cultural behavioural norms.”

A feature of some forms of dementia is that as the prefrontal cortex degenerates, inhibitions go. Trump is now 79, and a disinhibition diagnosis would hardly be a surprise.

Not least because insulting the war dead is not an isolated example of an old man’s incontinence.

To stay only with the revelations of the past week, Trump announced that he wanted to seize Greenland from Denmark. He told Norway’s Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, that “considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace.”

The sense of entitlement is not so much a sign of dementia – although it may be – but of narcissistic personality disorder.

Trump was saying in effect that, “If you insult ME by not giving ME the Nobel Prize, then YOU are to blame for MY violence.”

Like so many other abusers, Trump tells his victims, “You made me do this.”

Indeed, he goes further. Trump assumed that, because he runs a corrupt regime in the US, Scandinavian governments must be equally crooked. If they fail to rig the Nobel prize jury and give him the peace prize, then they must be deliberately snubbing him.

At the Davos conference this week the narcissism was on full display. He began his speech by claiming that he would deliver to Americans, “Growth like, I believe you’ll see very shortly, our country has never seen before. Perhaps no country has ever seen before.”

Read a transcript of the whole speech and you will surely notice that it is the work of a mind in decay, possibly in irretrievable decay.

“I’m helping Europe, I’m helping NATO, and until the last few days, when I told them about Iceland, they loved me,” Trump continued. “They called me daddy right last time. Very smart man said he’s our daddy.”

If you put in the time, you can piece together what he means. When Trump said “Iceland” he surely meant “Greenland.” Meanwhile a Google search confirms that Mark Rutte, the Nato secretary general, who is trying to save Ukraine by flattering Trump, once said that Trump solved global conflicts like a “daddy” intervening in a schoolyard brawl. Trump clearly liked what he heard.

Even if you can eventually work out what Trump is trying to say, why would you think that a babbling braggart was fit to lead any organisation, let alone a nuclear superpower?

I am not highlighting one slip of the tongue. Almost all Trump’s speeches and social media posts contain boorish, mendacious and bullying displays of narcissism and senility.

Robert Reich, Bill Clinton’s labour secretary in the 1990s, keeps a list of insults to reporters

To Nancy Cordes, CBS’s White House correspondent, Trump said: “Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person? You’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person.”

About New York Times correspondent Katie Rogers, he said: “third rate … ugly, both inside and out.”

To Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey: “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

And yet watch White House press conferences and those reporters’ colleagues just sit there, and fail to ask the obvious questions about Trump’s mental decline.

Not one has the courage of the little boy who points out that the emperor has no clothes – or in this case, that the emperor has lost his mind.

Obviously, the right-wing media in the US is hideously compromised and will never tell the truth about their leader. But there are honourable reasons why other reporters stay quiet, and we need to take them on.

Quite rightly, they have taboos that prohibit trivialising mental illness and scoffing at people with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the American Psychiatric Association has the “Goldwater” rule warning its members that it is unethical for a psychiatrist to offer a professional opinion on the mental condition of a public figure “unless he or she has conducted an examination and has been granted proper authorization.”

But then Mike Godwin once had Godwin’s Law, warning against the tendency of commentators to make hyperbolic comparisons with Hitler. He repealed it because the crisis in the US led him to conclude that it was reasonable to draw parallels between Trump and Hitler’s rise to power.

Equally, it is reasonable to look at Trump’s behaviour and ask about his mental state. Indeed, it is a dereliction of journalistic duty to do otherwise, when his appointees are already providing evidence.

Trump is teetotal. But his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, told Vanity Fair

“Some clinical psychologist that knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I’m going to say. But high-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink…” Trump has “an alcoholic’s personality.” He “operates [with] a view that there’s nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing.”

The loss of inhibition alcoholism brings matches the effects of some forms of senility. In a piece describing behavioural variant frontotemporal dementia in Frontiers of Neurology, medical researchers said that it causes disinhibition (saying inappropriate things), apathy (loss of interest), loss of empathy, compulsive behaviours, “loss of manners/decorum,” and “impulsive, rash or careless actions.”

These are catch-all terms and the researchers are the first to say that the patient may always have been rude, impulsive and aggressive – and that is certainly true of Trump. But one of the effects of the degeneration of the brain’s frontal regions is to exaggerate morbid symptoms that were already in place. Many guides to families dealing with relatives who are losing inhibitions emphasise how the condition intensifies as dementia advances.

No one who remembers Trump mocking a disabled reporter in the 2010s or claiming that a woman journalist asked him hard question because she was menstruating – she “had blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever” – will pretend that Trump was ever anything other than a slob.

It’s just that there is a now prima facie case for saying that brain degeneration is accentuating the negative.

And as the startled prime minister of Norway and so many others have learned narcissistic negatives are to the fore.

In a brilliant if terrifying piece, which I urge you to read in full, Claire Berlinski of the Cosmopolitan Globalist went through the history of thought about narcissism from Freud’s writings about the link between narcissism and aggression to the present.

I very much admired the way she highlighted summaries of where the medical research stands in the 21st century that were written just before Trump came to power and so cannot be accused of bias.

To take the most prominent example, in 2010, Mila Goldner-Vukov and Laurie Jo Moore presented a synthesis of the literature in a paper titled “Malignant Narcissism: From Fairy Tales to Harsh Reality.”

They did not have Trump at the back of their minds, as he was not a significant figure in those happy days, but they might have been describing him, so perfect was the fit.

They write that malignant narcissists are often materialistic and ready to shift their values to gain favour. They are prone to pathological lying. In the realm of love and sexuality, they are charming, seductive and promiscuous, but unable to develop deep relationships. When not involved in narcissistic pursuits, they are cold, unempathetic, exploitative and indifferent towards others.

That checks. So does their observation that malignant narcissists identify with each other. One needs only to look at Trump’s deference to Putin and Xi to know the truth of that.

Claire Berlinski put it well when she said that American Republicans must understand that Donald Trump “does not believe that you exist”. In his mind, other people’s lives are not real. Trump is the only occupant of the world who matters.

“You are useful to him only in so far as you reinforce his grandiose view of himself,” Berlinski said. “Other than that, it is immaterial to him if you live or die, flourish or fail. You may as well be an ant.”

He is suffering from an extremely dangerous personality disorder, and it is a denial of reality to dismiss evidence that is in front of our eyes or come out with lame excuses.

“When he says crazy things, it is not to be shrugged off. He’s not just having a laugh. He believes every word he says. What he says, at any given moment, no matter how ludicrous—even if he said the opposite just days before—is reality to him at that moment, as it is for the dementia patients living in an eternal 1956. His mind is a kaleidoscope of vivid delusions that he must believe to preserve his grandiose but egg-fragile self-image. That image is his false self. He has long since lost contact with the real one.”

On this analysis to call Trump a liar is to misunderstand him.

“I beg of you” Berlinski, concluded: “Understand this. He is not lying. He is hallucinating. His tweets are not ‘Trump being Trump.’ They are not 9th-dimensional chess. They are psychotic delusions.”

People all over the world were taught that America’s founders filled its constitution with checks and balances precisely to prevent a mad king like Trump seizing power. Congress, the courts, bills of rights, and state governments were there to stop the malicious and the vicious in their tracks.

I think I speak for a large portion of humanity when I ask: what the hell happened to all of that?

When will we see these checks and balances applied?

When will we even hear an honest discussion of the evidence that Trump is a mentally unstable danger to himself , his country and the world?

Or are we all just going to carry on pretending that we can muddle along until it is too late?

