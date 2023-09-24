​Labour is here to bury the Conservative party not praise it (Toby Melville/AFP/Getty Images)

How we understand the past determines how we see the future. The Labour party will never find the strength to reverse the UK’s decline until it understands that there is virtually nothing from the past 13 years of disaster conservatism that is worth preserving.

An incoming government will find no legacy of economic growth or real pay rises to build on and protect. Just the debris left by one crazed Conservative attempt after another to deny reality



You already hear respectable voices telling Labour to think otherwise. The type of people who write for the Times are talking as if we are reliving the 1990s. The last time a Conservative government fell, Labour won power and the support of a large part of what we used to call the establishment, by embracing much of Margaret Thatcher’s legacy. Effectively the party’s slogan at the 1997 general election was “It’s time for a change. But not too much of a change.”



Tony Blair and Gordon Brown accepted Thatcher’s privatisations, council house sales, and restrictions on trade union rights. People argued then, and are still arguing now, about whether Blair and Brown were right. The milking of public assets by the water companies and the housing crisis show that many of their decisions have not aged well.

But any fair historian of the 1990s would say Labour accepted the Conservatives’ legacy because neo-liberalism appeared to work. The UK saw average annual GDP growth of 2.3% between 1990 and the financial crisis of 2008 – placing it third in the G7, behind only the US and Canada. According to the IMF, UK GDP per capita rose by 43% over the same period, faster than any other G7 economy. We were a successful country back in the day.

Between the Conservative election victory in 2010 and 2021 the economy grew at an annual rate of just 1.2 per cent, and real wages stagnated. Workers in the UK are £11,000 worse off a year after 15 years of wage stagnation, the like of which has not be seen since the industrial revolution.

We are not in the 1990s anymore. There is no legacy from an outgoing Conservative government that is worth preserving, and honest Conservatives admit it.

Last week, after Rishi Sunak abandoned the Net Zero targets Theresa May and Boris Johnson had solemnly promised to enforce, they wondered what the legacy of the long Tory years would be. Rachel Woolf, the co-author of the Conservatives 2019 manifesto, asked on X (formerly Twitter) whether Tories had been wasting their and everyone else’s time.

“Outside schools, and maybe employment, what consistent good story could you tell about the Conservatives?”



None that she could think of.



The temptation is to repeat Harold Wilson’s slogan from the early 1960s and talk of “13 wasted Tory years”. And indeed, Sir Keir Starmer and his team often emphasise the incompetence of Conservative rule. First, Tory ministers were for austerity, then they were for spending billions levelling up the north, now they are back with austerity again. After the 2008 financial crash they supported tight controls on banking. By 2022, their failure to grow the economy led panicking ministers to propose letting the banks rip again.



Tempting though it is to believe the story that the five Conservative prime ministers we have had since 2010 is of a procession of shambling idiots without a clue or a purpose, the reality is darker.



We have had close to 14 years now of disaster conservatism. The crash of 2007/08 destroyed the neo-liberal world of Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair. The ageing population, the rise of an aggressive Russia, Covid, and the decay of the national infrastructure made small-state conservatism an impossible dream.

Instead of facing reality, wave after wave of Conservative politicians have battered Britain as they tried to turn it into a fantasy island that could float free of the grim world around it.

Steve Richards’ Turning Points: Crisis and Change in Modern Britain, from 1945 to Truss (out this week from Macmillan) reminds us of how extreme David Cameron’s government was when it took power with Liberal Democrat support in 2010.

“Following the financial crash in the autumn of 2008,” Richards writes, “David Cameron and George Osborne became the only leaders of a mainstream party in the G20 to oppose a fiscal stimulus. Even President Bush in the US, not known for his Marxist tendencies, had supported emergency spending in the early phase of the crisis. Cameron and Osborne proposed real-terms spending cuts…The duo were returning to their ideological comfort zone having pretended to support higher spending on some services than Gordon Brown was planning. Now they were able to return to their own instincts and those of their party.”

No one should doubt they sincerely believed that paying for the costs of the banking crisis by cutting spending, rather than raising taxes, would revive the economy. But sincerity is no guarantee of veracity. Just because they sincerely believed they were right, did not make them right, and the consequences of their failure were devastating. The pain of austerity could not only be found in the growth in poverty and the debilitation of public services but in driving the decision to leave the EU.

How far austerity pushed despairing working-class voters into supporting Brexit is an impossible question to answer. Although it is likely that leftists who hated the Cameron government from the beginning, overstated austerity’s importance, the decline of the UK in the early 2010s must have had some effect on the referendum result.

No one can dispute, however, that Nigel Farage, Dominic Cummings, John Redwood, and many other leaders of the Brexit movement believed that the EU was a dead weight on British business. Freed from Brussels, Britain would become a booming Thatcherite country again.

The ruins of that dream are everywhere around you; everywhere, that is, except in the Conservative party, which just carried on as if nothing had happened, and to this day turns on any opposition politician who tries to tell the truth about Brexit.

Liz Truss’s crashing of the British economy last year was not some aberration but a continuation of the disaster conservatism of 2010. She also believed that she could revive Thatcherism, this time with a fantastically irresponsible economic programme

As Robert Sauders, Reader in Modern British History at Queen Mary University, reminds us, Truss was cheered into office by the party’s most loyal newspapers, which trashed her critics, lauded her tax cuts and only turned on her when it became obvious she could not survive. Headlines proclaimed “In Liz We Trust”. “Cometh the Hour, Cometh the Woman”; and “Liz Puts Her Foot on the Gas”. The reaction to the mini-budget was equally effusive. “At Last”, gushed the Daily Mail, “a True Tory Budget”. A Daily Telegraph front page called it “the best Budget I have ever heard a British Chancellor deliver”. For the Express, part of Truss’s allure was “her long involvement with centre-right think tanks”.

Responding to the mini-budget, a representative of the Centre for Policy Studies told the IEA podcast that it as “exactly what we would have hoped for”. The Taxpayers’ Alliance called it “the most taxpayer-friendly budget in recent memory”.



Truss won with the support not only of Tory press but of the majority of Tory MPs and members. Disaster conservatism has become their addiction. It is one they show no signs of kicking. The Conservative press and think tanks protect the British right by projecting blasé self-confidence. They never admit to doubt or acknowledge failure. Like First World War generals they say that victory can be achieved if only we accept ever-greater slaughter.

Having condemned others for lecturing the Labour party, I should not do so myself. The swing it needs to win is so large, no one knows for sure if there will even be a majority Labour government by the winter of 2024.

If there is, however, Labour will face both an opportunity and a trap. The opportunity lies in ending the wasted years of disaster conservatism by spending big on the green transition, rejoining the EU, allowing the British build again, and changing the electoral system to shut out the disastrous right.

The trap will be thinking Labour must preserve the status quo when there is no status quo worth preserving. And at this point a warning from the 1980s is worth remembering.

The unfunded tax cuts Liz Truss drove through were first suggested by US neo-Conservatives in the early 1980s. So what if the country could not afford them? Once taxes had been cut, no liberal politician would dare raise them again.

Writing in the Wall Street Journal, the neo-conservative Irving Kristol, highlighted the political advantages of disaster conservatism.

Tax cuts would give Republicans so many votes, he said, they should be blasted through. https://www.salon.com/2010/03/23/dick_cheney_was_right_about_deficits/ As for the mess they made of budgets, why should conservatives care?

“The neoconservative is willing to leave those problems to be coped with by liberal interregnums,” Kristol wrote. “He wants to shape the future and will leave it to his opponents to tidy up afterwards.”

Labour should not be content with tidying up Tory messes in the interregnum between one era of disaster conservatism and the next. It should aim to be a transformational government because, by God, this country needs one.

Meanwhile I also put a piece on the endless attacks on JK Rowling and how they are undermining literary culture